Connecticut house party stabbing victim named as 17-year-old James McGrath



Connecticut authorities have revealed the id t y A 17-year-old highschool pupil who was stabbed to loss of life exterior a house over the weekend.

The Shelton Police Division stated 4 youngsters had been stabbed when a battle broke out at a party on Saturday night time. The deceased was recognized as James McGrath.

The division stated officers responded to stories of a battle and stabbing round 11:55 a.m. After they arrived, they discovered “quite a few youngsters” exterior a house.

4 stab wounds had been discovered and McGrath was pronounced lifeless on the scene. The identities and standing of the opposite victims weren’t disclosed.

McGrath was a junior at Fairfield School Preparatory Faculty, the varsity stated in an announcement Monday. He was additionally a member of the varsity soccer and lacrosse groups.

Greater than 1,000 individuals gathered for a prayer service on campus on Sunday, adopted by a memorial service Monday the place the varsity’s president, Christian Cashman, addressed college students and workers, the varsity stated.

“I as soon as once more provide Prep’s loving sympathy and the McGraw household’s embrace,” he stated. “Let the therapeutic spirit of peace and love overwhelm them, and will we be devices of peace and therapeutic within the days forward. God bless Jimmy McGrath, 2023 class, ceaselessly a person for others, son of Fairfield Prep ceaselessly.”