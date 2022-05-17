Connecticut lacrosse player James McGrath stabbing: No arrests in high schooler death after house party fight



NewYou possibly can take heed to the Gadget Clock article now!

No arrests have been made till Tuesday in reference to the lethal stabbing of a Connecticut High College lacrosse player after a fight broke out outdoors an alcohol-fueled house party final weekend.

James “Jimmy” McGraw, a 17-year-old junior from Fairfield School Preparatory College, was amongst “quite a few youngsters” outdoors a residence on Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton, Connecticut, round 11:55 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to a report of fights and stabbings.

17-year-old James McGrath stabbed at Connecticut House party

A complete of 4 stab wounds have been recognized, they’ve been handled and despatched to hospital, police stated. McGrath was later pronounced useless.

As of 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, nobody concerned in the case had been arrested, Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowski informed Gadget Clock Digital by way of e-mail, with out answering questions in regards to the situation of the opposite three individuals stabbed in the incident or whether or not any of them would face fees.

Stamford advocates reported that the fight didn’t happen outdoors McGrath’s dwelling. A neighbor informed WABC that there was an incident of throwing a party with alcohol outdoors a house. A nurse dwelling close by reportedly tried to offer medical help till EMS arrived on the scene.

Detectives responded and took cost of the investigation with the assistance of the patrol division and the Milford State Legal professional’s Workplace, police stated. The investigation stays lively and ongoing.

Anybody with info or video of the incident has been requested to name the Shelton Police Detective Bureau at 203-924-1544.

McGrath was a member of the Fairfield School Preparatory College soccer and lacrosse staff.

Greater than 1,000 individuals gathered for a prayer service on campus on Sunday, adopted by a memorial service Monday the place the varsity’s president, Christian Cashman, addressed college students and workers, the varsity stated.

“I as soon as once more supply Prep’s loving sympathy and the McGraw household’s embrace,” he stated. “Let the therapeutic spirit of peace and love overwhelm them, and will we be devices of peace and therapeutic in the times forward. God bless Jimmy McGrath, 2023 class, endlessly a person for others, son of Fairfield Prep endlessly.”

Gadget Clock’ Louis Cassiano contributed to this report.