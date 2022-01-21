Connecticut Landlord Accused Of Fatally Shooting Tenant – Gadget Clock

World

Connecticut Landlord Accused Of Fatally Shooting Tenant

NORWALK, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A dispute between a landlord and a tenant turned lethal in Connecticut.

Police arrested 61-year-old Ellen Wink and charged her within the capturing loss of life of her tenant, 54-year-old Kurt Lametta.

Lametta was shot a number of occasions at his Norwalk residence simply earlier than midday Thursday. It’s unclear what led to the capturing.

Wink was arrested on the scene. She’s being held on $1 million bond.

