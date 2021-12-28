Connecticut Readying 2 Million COVID-19 At-Home Rapid Tests For K-12 Schools – Gadget Clock

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — More than 14,000 people in Connecticut have tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday.

On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont said millions of at-home rapid tests are ready to be distributed.

“Of our 3 million fast tests, 2 million is going to be going to our K-12 schools, and we’ll be getting that distributed within a week,” Lamont said.

COVID VACCINE

The governor said distribution of the remaining 1 million tests for the general public begins Thursday.

The state is also getting 6 million N-95 masks.

The initiative is being paid for with federal funds.