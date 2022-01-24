Connecticut Resident James Iannazzo Arrested After Tirade Caught On Video At Smoothie Shop – Gadget Clock



FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut man was arrested over the weekend, accused of launching an angry, racist tirade after his son had an allergic reaction to a smoothie.

Cellphone video of the disturbing incident was captured Saturday by an employee of Robek’s Smoothie Shop in Fairfield, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

Moments earlier, customer James Iannazzo ordered a smoothie.

“I see him walking in very aggressively. Then he started cursing out our one co-worker,” employee Charli Hill said.

The man is seen on video throwing the concoction at the young girl. Another worker then called 911.

Attorney Frank Riccio II said his client, “Mr. Iannazzo placed an order at the Robeks and stressed to the staff that the product must not contain peanuts. His receipt acknowledged that the order should not contain peanut butter. His son has a life-threatening peanut allergy.”

Hill, a high school student and employee of the shop, captured the tirade that has since gone viral on social media as co-worker Gianna Miranda tried to kick the man out.

“He started to call her racial slurs. He threatened to kill us multiple times,” Hill said.

“Upon drinking the Robek’s smoothie, his son had a severe allergic reaction which required transport via ambulance to the hospital,” Riccio said.

“I understand and we are sorry on behalf of Robek’s for how the smoothie was made, but it gives you absolutely no right to act out like that,” Hill said.

“It was kind of scary. I’m not going to lie because I’m like I don’t know his intention or what he was going to do,” Miranda added.

Statement regarding James Iannazzo: pic.twitter.com/VvOKkD96FM — Frank J. Riccio II (@RiccioLaw) January 23, 2022

Riccio said of his client, “He is not a racist individual and deeply regrets his statements and actions during a moment of extreme emotional stress.”

Police said Iannazzo, 48, left the shop before they arrived but later turned himself in without incident.

Merrill Lynch, where Iannazzo worked, issued a statement to CBS affiliate WFSB.

“Our company does not tolerate behavior of this kind. We immediately investigated and have taken action. This individual is no longer employed at our firm,” the statement read.