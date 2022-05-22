Connecticut teen rescued from pond dead after swim with friends





A youngster died swimming in a Connecticut Saturday as he tried to flee a scorching heatwave within the area, officers mentioned.

The 16-year-old boy was pulled from Uncas Pond in Lyme after authorities responded to a report of a lacking swimmer round 4:30 p.m., officers instructed The New Haven Register.

In keeping with the Connecticut Division of Power and Environmental Safety, the unidentified teen was swimming within the pond with friends however went below and by no means resurfaced.

Dive groups from from native businesses and Connecticut State Police in addition to DEEP Environmental Conservation Police labored to get better the boy.

He was dropped at the shoreline and given CPR earlier than he was transported to Shoreline Clinic in Westbrook the place he was pronounced dead, officers mentioned.