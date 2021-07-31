Connor Fields Crashes in BMX Racing, a Blend of Danger and Drama

The danger inherent in the sport, part of its appeal and part of why it’s here at the Olympics, became most evident in the semifinals, when Connor Fields of the United States, a gold medalist in the Rio de Janeiro Games 2016, crashed in the first round of a semi-final. In a split second, two runners fell on top of him.

Fields was swept off the track after several minutes still. His jersey was torn from the fall, and his hip and shoulder were bloodied with a rash on the road. The race was delayed for about 30 minutes as he was taken in an ambulance and eventually taken away.

“We can confirm that Connor Fields is awake, stable and awaiting further medical evaluation,” US team chief medical officer Dr Jon Finnoff said through a spokesperson. of American BMX. “Additional updates on his condition will be shared as they become available.”

BMX is part of the growing X Games-ification of the Olympics, perpetually looking for sports that might appeal to young viewers in ways that, for example, modern pentathlon or dressage does not. The freestyle discipline of BMX was added to Tokyo, along with skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing.