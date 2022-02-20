Sports

Connor McDavid leads Oilers past Jets for 5th straight win

Connor McDavid leads Oilers past Jets for 5th straight win
Connor McDavid leads Oilers past Jets for 5th straight win

Connor McDavid leads Oilers past Jets for 5th straight win

Connor McDavid scored a goal and added two assists to give the Edmonton Oilers a 5-2 win in a row under interim coach Jay Woodcroft, 4-2 against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

McDavid’s three points give him 71 – 26 goals and 45 assists – this season, two ahead of Eulers teammate Leon Drysitel, who assisted against the Jets, for the NHL lead.

“You have the night where you feel good, but you don’t have the night where you feel good now,” McDavid said. “I feel good tonight and I thought our team played well.”

Jach Hyman, Kyler Yamamoto and Darnell Nurse also scored for Edmonton, and Tyson Barry had two assists.

Winnipeg celebrates his goal against Winnipeg Jets with Edmonton Oilers' Jack Hyman (18), first-round NHL teammate Ryan Nujent-Hopkins (93), Leon Drysitel (29), Tyson Barry (22) and Connor McDavid (97). Hockey Game, Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Winnipeg celebrates his goal against Winnipeg Jets with Edmonton Oilers’ Jack Hyman (18), first-round NHL teammate Ryan Nujent-Hopkins (93), Leon Drysitel (29), Tyson Barry (22) and Connor McDavid (97). Hockey Game, Saturday, February 19, 2022.
(Canadian Press via John Woods / AP)

“(McDavid) It’s happening tonight, and he’s been running it most of the night,” Woodcroft said. “But in the end, it was an intimate game drama that made up the difference between our top players playing something.”

Miko Koskinen stopped 22 shots for Edmonton in his first game since moving to COVID-19 protocol after the All-Star break.

“What a performance he had,” Woodcroft said. “I thought he built a lot of confidence in our team.”

Winnipeg scored a pair of third-period goals, one added to a power play from Adam Lori and Kyle Connor. Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves for the Jets, who went 5-3-1 after a six-game unbeaten streak.

Winnipeg had a five-on-three-man advantage for 90 seconds in the first half, but did not get a shot after scoring several times.

Edmonton then got the first power play of the game and Hyman tipped Barry’s point shot through the traffic at 20:12, at the 12:17 mark.

“We actually have some open seams open and they’ve done a good job of sticking to a few plays, where you get a chance at a grade,” said Jets defender Josh Morrissey.

The Oilers, who outscored the Jets 15-5, improved to 15-0 when they scored first this season.

Yamamoto made it 2-0 with his 10th goal of the season at 7:46 in the second period. DrySitele helped make it 3-0, sending a backhand pass to McDavid in front of the net, who fired a halbeuk puck at 10:50.

McDavid’s last point streak sits in six games, including three goals and eight assists.

Lori got a break and put a shot under Koskinen’s pad at 10:45 of the third. Connor followed with his 29th season, a one-timer at 14:38.

Blake Wheeler picked up a goal to help Connor’s goal, giving him 12 points in his last four games, including three goals.

The Jets went into the power play with 2:05 left in the third when the Eulers called for a lot of people on the ice, but could not capitalize and the nurse scored in the empty net with 3 seconds left.

“What I really enjoyed about tonight’s game was that (the Jets) gained some momentum in the last eight or nine minutes of the game, but our team didn’t falter,” Woodcroft said. “Everyone was calm, we were saying the right things on the bench and we found a way out of a tough building with two points, which is the most important thing.”

Coming next

Oilers: Sunday night host Minnesota.

Jets: Start a four-game road trip with a game in Calgary on Monday

