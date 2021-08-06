Conor Lamb Enters 2022 Pennsylvania Senate Race

The question is whether he is liberal enough to win the Democratic primary.

Navy veteran and former prosecutor Mr Lamb, 37, is likely the last major candidate to enter what are expected to be competitive primary battles in both parties for the seat now held by Republican Senator Pat Toomey who is retiring.

It’s the only seat currently open to Republicans in a state Mr. Biden has occupied, and Democrats see it as their best opportunity to expand their skin-deep control over the Senate, where the partisan 50- split. 50 leaves Vice President Kamala Harris to throw. decisive voices. A single additional seat would mean a simple Democratic majority in the Senate, and at least some isolation for the White House from the whims of individual senators who now hold enormous influence, like moderates Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of West Virginia. Arizona. .

Mr Lamb rose to prominence in 2018 when he won a special House election in a district Mr Trump had won in double digits. He has won two more times in a redesigned but still politically mixed district, occupying independent positions including the vote against Representative Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House. But while he presents himself as the strongest potential Democratic candidate precisely because of what he calls his bidenesque, centrist approach, aspects of his track record, including on guns and marijuana, are out of step. with many primary voters.

“Progressives are the most active in the party, and that makes it difficult for Lamb,” said Brendan McPhillips, who led Mr Biden’s 2020 campaign in Pennsylvania and does not work for a Senate candidate.