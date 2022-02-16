Conservative activist David Brog to run for newly-competitive Nevada House seat against Dem Rep. Dina Titus



First in Fox: Conservative activist David Brogg announced Wednesday that he is running for the House of Representatives in Nevada’s newly-contested 1st Congressional District, where Republicans believe they can oust incumbent Democrat Dina Titus.

“I have spent my life fighting for the conservative policies of President Donald Trump’s America First Agenda, and I am running for Congress in Nevada’s 1st District to help re-focus Washington politicians on putting our own citizens and communities first,” Brogg said in a statement.

“We can no longer carry a radical rubber stamp in Congress like Dina Titus who does nothing but support Joe Biden’s inflation-busting costs, open border policy and economic policies that have destroyed our communities,” Brogg added.

Titus, D-Nev., Is in an uncontested position to make his party significantly more competitive by rearranging his seat while controlling the state government. He represented a safer Las Vegas-based seat before 2020, when Nevada had two more competitive but Republican-leaning congressional districts and a deep red district.

But this year, legislators have expanded their district beyond the Las Vegas suburbs, and some of the area’s urban and suburban voters, along with two other districts, have created seats that are slightly blue instead of red. In the process, they split Titus’ seat almost evenly on the party line.

“I’ve got a full F —– by my district legislature,” Titus said in December, according to the Nevada Current.

Brogg is a former executive director of the Christian United Group for Israel. He is currently the executive director of the Maccabee Task Force, a pro-Israel, anti-BDS campus group that was funded by Sheldon Adelson before his death.

Bragg’s campaign also highlights the “American National Conservative Movement” and its long history of organizing national conservative conferences.

He jumped into a contest that included GOP candidate Mark Robertson, a retired U.S. Army Reserve colonel and Carolina Serrano, a Columbian-American 2019 University of Nevada Las Vegas graduate who worked on Capitol Hill, the RNC and the Trump campaign.

Brog said he wanted to secure the southern border, “diversify the local economy” and fight against Chinese trade practices. He emphasized the need to focus on schools, and said that “there is a need to strengthen our education system, support school choices and end the teaching of critical race theory and other divisive ideologies and focus on our own citizens first.”

The Nevada 2022 primary is scheduled for June 14.