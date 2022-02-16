World

Conservative activist David Brog to run for newly-competitive Nevada House seat against Dem Rep. Dina Titus

20 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Conservative activist David Brog to run for newly-competitive Nevada House seat against Dem Rep. Dina Titus
Written by admin
Conservative activist David Brog to run for newly-competitive Nevada House seat against Dem Rep. Dina Titus

Conservative activist David Brog to run for newly-competitive Nevada House seat against Dem Rep. Dina Titus

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: Conservative activist David Brogg announced Wednesday that he is running for the House of Representatives in Nevada’s newly-contested 1st Congressional District, where Republicans believe they can oust incumbent Democrat Dina Titus.

“I have spent my life fighting for the conservative policies of President Donald Trump’s America First Agenda, and I am running for Congress in Nevada’s 1st District to help re-focus Washington politicians on putting our own citizens and communities first,” Brogg said in a statement.

“We can no longer carry a radical rubber stamp in Congress like Dina Titus who does nothing but support Joe Biden’s inflation-busting costs, open border policy and economic policies that have destroyed our communities,” Brogg added.

Republican congressional candidate David Brogg is seeking the removal of Republican Dina Titus, who was significantly more competitive by reorganizing the district. (David Brog campaign)

Republican congressional candidate David Brogg is seeking the removal of Republican Dina Titus, who was significantly more competitive by reorganizing the district. (David Brog campaign)

Republicans ‘concerned’ over Durham’s allegations, McCarthy promises to oversee with potential House majority

Titus, D-Nev., Is in an uncontested position to make his party significantly more competitive by rearranging his seat while controlling the state government. He represented a safer Las Vegas-based seat before 2020, when Nevada had two more competitive but Republican-leaning congressional districts and a deep red district.

But this year, legislators have expanded their district beyond the Las Vegas suburbs, and some of the area’s urban and suburban voters, along with two other districts, have created seats that are slightly blue instead of red. In the process, they split Titus’ seat almost evenly on the party line.

READ Also  13 New NY Sites Open Next Week, Take Appointments – Gadget Clock

“I’ve got a full F —– by my district legislature,” Titus said in December, according to the Nevada Current.

Representative Dina Titus, wearing a protective mask while speaking during a hearing on March 10, 2021 in D-Nev, Washington. Titus said he was "F ------" By the Nevada Legislature, which has made its Las Vegas-based district significantly more competitive. Photographer: Ting Shen / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Representative Dina Titus, wearing a protective mask while speaking at a hearing on March 10, 2021 in D-Nev, Washington, DC. Titus said he was “f ——” by the Nevada legislature, which made him the Las Vegas-based district significantly more competitive. Photographer: Ting Shen / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Longtime Trump adviser Killian Conway backs Jane Timken in the GOP primary in the Ohio Senate

Brogg is a former executive director of the Christian United Group for Israel. He is currently the executive director of the Maccabee Task Force, a pro-Israel, anti-BDS campus group that was funded by Sheldon Adelson before his death.

Bragg’s campaign also highlights the “American National Conservative Movement” and its long history of organizing national conservative conferences.

He jumped into a contest that included GOP candidate Mark Robertson, a retired U.S. Army Reserve colonel and Carolina Serrano, a Columbian-American 2019 University of Nevada Las Vegas graduate who worked on Capitol Hill, the RNC and the Trump campaign.

Republican Nevada congressional candidate David Brog poses with his family. Brogg is a longtime conservative activist, especially for pro-Israel organizations. (David Brog campaign)

Republican Nevada congressional candidate David Brog poses with his family. Brogg is a longtime conservative activist, especially for pro-Israel organizations. (David Brog campaign)

Brog said he wanted to secure the southern border, “diversify the local economy” and fight against Chinese trade practices. He emphasized the need to focus on schools, and said that “there is a need to strengthen our education system, support school choices and end the teaching of critical race theory and other divisive ideologies and focus on our own citizens first.”

READ Also  Canadian leader deletes tweet outlining plan to target Trucker Convoy’s GoFundMe donations

The Nevada 2022 primary is scheduled for June 14.

#Conservative #activist #David #Brog #run #newlycompetitive #Nevada #House #seat #Dem #Rep #Dina #Titus

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Jamaican Bobsled Team Finishes Last in Two-Man – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment