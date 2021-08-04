Conservative Fellow Travelers: Tucker Carlson Drops In On Viktor Orban

BUDAPEST – It was a reunion of conservative fellow travelers: a jovial host – who heads an authoritarian government determined to target liberal institutions, including universities, the judiciary, and the media – and his American guest exchanging smiles.

During a week in which he was broadcasting nightly from Budapest, American talk show host Tucker Carlson posed for photos and interviewed Hungarian authoritarian leader Viktor Orban and took a helicopter to inspect a Hungarian border fence designed to prevent migrants from entering.

The visit of Mr. Carlson, the leading Fox News host owned by Rupert Murdoch, reinforces Mr. Orban’s mission to establish Budapest as the ideological center of what he sees as an international conservative movement.

For Mr Carlson, the trip to Hungary was an opportunity to put Mr Orban, whom he admires, on the map of his viewers at home, a conservative audience who can be open to the illiberalism promoted by the Hungarian leader. . On Wednesday’s show, Carlson called Hungary “a small country with a lot of lessons for the rest of us.”