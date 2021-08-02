Conservative Group, Seizing on Crime as an Issue, Seeks Recall of Prosecutors

The spending turned many races upside down, which had previously attracted relatively little funding and attention from major national interests.

Representatives for Mr. Soros did not respond to a request for comment.

His PAC spent hundreds of thousands of dollars each to support the campaigns of Ms Dehghani-Tafti, Mr Descano and Ms Biberaj in 2019, when they took office promising a new approach to criminal justice.

Their victories came at a time when politicians from both parties were re-examining crackdown policies that enacted harsh sentences for drug-related crimes and laid the groundwork for mass incarceration that disproportionately affected communities. black. In late 2018, President Donald J. Trump enacted the most significant sentence reduction law in a generation. The following month, Joseph R. Biden Jr., then preparing to run against Mr. Trump, apologized for parts of the anti-crime legislation he defended as a senator in the 1990s.

Skepticism of law enforcement and the criminal justice system was further catalyzed by the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in 2020, after which calls to “fund” law enforcement reverberated from the marches. for racial justice in the halls of Congress. Many Democrats, including President Biden, have rejected the “defund the police” movement.

But, a year and a half after Mr. Floyd’s death, American cities are facing an upsurge in gun violence and homicides that began during the throes of the pandemic and has continued this year.

Republicans sought to put the blame on the Democrats and their allies, and attempted to reclaim the mantle of law and order that politicians from both parties embraced in the 1980s and 1990s, but later downplayed in the amid concerns about police misconduct and disparities in the criminal justice system.

The Conservatives “have essentially stayed on the sidelines on this issue,” Kennedy said. “It was dominated by one side, and our side basically disarmed unilaterally. “