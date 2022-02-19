Conservative groups urge border states to use ‘every legal means’ to combat migrant crisis



Conservative groups have called on southern border states to take matters into their own hands in the face of the continuing migration crisis, amid discussions over whether the rise could be classified as an “attack.”

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) said in a statement Friday that “what is happening on the southern border is unprecedented in American history. President Biden has relinquished his primary responsibility for ensuring the integrity of our country’s borders.”

“Not only is illegal immigration at record heights, the experience of death and destruction at the hands of ruthless and powerful cartels is well documented in the United States. The Biden administration has created a constitutional challenge by leaving states to explore alternative solutions.”

Arizona AG Brunovich issues legal opinion declaring border crisis an ‘attack’ under the Constitution

The crisis on the southern border, which has seen more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl seized and more than 1.7 million immigrant encounters by 2021, has prompted Republican states to take matters into their own hands, including the deployment of law enforcement in the states to combat illegal immigration. Like Texas and Arizona. But some are coming up with conservative arguments that the crisis constitutes an “attack” that has potential legal implications.

Former Acting Deputy DHS Secretary Ken Cucuinelli, now at the Center for Renewing America, issued a policy brief in October outlining the legal basis for declaring the crisis an attack. He argued that the Biden administration had neglected its duties under Article 4 of the Constitution.

“The United States will guarantee each of the states in this union to form a Republican government, and will protect each of them from attack;

As a result, Kuchinelli argued, states could refer to “self-help” remedies under Article I, Article 10, Clause 3.

The article states, “No state shall, without the consent of Congress, carry out any obligations in peacetime, keep troops, or warships, enter into any treaty or agreement with any other state or with any foreign power, or engage in war.” , Unless it is actually attacked, or in imminent danger that will not accept delay. “

“There can be no arguing that the arrival of more than 1.3 million illegal immigrants this calendar year alone and the massive human trafficking efforts of the violent international drug cartel constitute an attack on the South, thousands of pounds of fentanyl and other deadly drugs. .

He argues that the declaration then allows governors to exercise combat powers, including the National Guard and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) deployed at the border to detain and repatriate illegal immigrants and to protect their state against cartels and other criminals. The groups are supplying drugs to the United States

Cuccinelli further argued that citizens could be hired to assist in the arrest of intruders and that governors could issue an executive order to the DPS and the National Guard unit to use school buses to transport illegal immigrants outside the state. He warned that states should be prepared for a legal battle with the Biden administration.

His argument picked up steam. Earlier this month, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brunovich issued a legal opinion declaring the border situation an “attack.”

“Border violence and lawlessness caused by international cartels and gangs satisfies the definition of an ‘attack’ under the US Constitution, and Arizona therefore has the power under the governor’s authority as commander-in-chief to defend itself against this attack,” Brnovich said. Allows the state to deploy defensive measures within its own territory at or near its borders. ”

Kukinelli told Gadget Clock Digital that the decision was a “big deal” for Brnovich, calling it a “confirmation”. [governors] They have the legal authority to take matters into their own hands and solve problems, not just complain about it. “

CBP sees ‘significant increase’ in fentanyl seizures, confirming 153,941 immigrant encounters in January

Since then, both the FAIR and the Heritage Foundation have issued statements in support of the states taking further action. Heritage issued a statement with former Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan, heritage experts Mike Howell, Laura Reese and Hans von Spakowski describing the governors as “the last – indeed, the only – line of defense against the opening of the current administration.” Border policy. “

They did not comment directly on Brnovich’s announcement, calling it a “novel and untested legal theory” but said they “must align themselves with his frustration and the desperate situation these states and all interior states are currently facing.”

They called on states to use “all legal tools” to end the crisis and challenge the 2012 Supreme Court ruling in Arizona v. United States, which found that Arizona’s efforts to curb illegal immigration were unconstitutional because they imposed restrictions on the federal government. Responsibility

“We encourage all states to use all legal means to resolve this catastrophic crisis on our southern border,” they wrote. “It is necessary for the urgency of the moment. The United States cannot tolerate this attack on our sovereignty, which has been approved and facilitated by the White House.”

FAIR, meanwhile, said Brunovich’s views “raise important constitutional questions as to what powers states can call for self-defense in the face of neglect of the Biden administration’s responsibility to protect our borders and the well-being of its citizens.”

“Our constitution does not leave states vulnerable when the federal government allows a cartel-led attack that allows criminals to prey on our nation,” the group, which calls for lower-level immigration as a whole, says. “We hope that the states will continue to explore every possible step to protect themselves. This is necessary for the urgency of the moment. The federal government, led by President Biden, has brought us to this situation. “