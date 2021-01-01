Conservative Somalia: In conservative Somalia, women run for president

Mogadishu, Sep 12 (IANS) As the first foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Somalia’s culturally conservative country, a woman who broke the shackles of a male-dominated society is now eyeing the country’s long-awaited presidential election. .

MP Fauzia Yusuf H. Adam is well aware of the challenges of winning elections in a country where women are often neglected.

“Being me (female), he (male staff) was reluctant to cooperate with me,” he told AP.

Three decades later, a large number of women have returned from abroad after pursuing higher education to rebuild the country, but most of them are skeptical of Adam’s victory in this election. Even Adam’s friends and colleagues think that her victory as a woman is almost impossible.

“She is OK but unfortunately she is a woman,” said Dr Abdiwahid Mohammed, a doctor at Mogadishu Memorial Hospital.

The widow and frugal Adam, a mother of three, believed that her visit to the presidency was not in vain, but beneficial.

