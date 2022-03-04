Conservatives defend Texas’ policy investigating transgender ‘treatments’ as child abuse amid court battle



A judge has blocked Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s new policy and granted a temporary injunction directing the Texas Department of Family and Defense Services (DFPS) to investigate controversial transgender methods for children, such as cross-sex hormones and “adolescent blockers”. Abuse. ”

While the American Civil Liberties Union and President Biden oppose the policy, describing it as an attack on the parents of transgender children, conservatives speaking to Gadget Clock defended it.

“We all have limits of freedom. And this is true of parental rights. No one, including parents, should interfere with a child’s normal, normal physical development,” said Ryan T. Anderson, president and author of the Center for Ethics and Public Policy, told Gadget Clock Digital when the book was written by Harry Sally.

“Interfering with a child’s normal physical development as part of ensuring ‘gender identity’ in conflict with body sex is deeply unethical,” Anderson added. “The government should ban this misuse of medical technology and protect children from this harm.”

Georgia agrees with Colonel Anderson, a retired Marine who is running for Congress.

“It’s one thing for adults to decide to mutilate their bodies, but it’s another thing to force a child to do it,” Col. Mitchell Swann, a Republican candidate in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, told Gadget Clock Digital. “I would like to see Georgia take similar steps to protect children who are still developing physically and mentally from being subjected to such basic and permanent procedures.”

“For adults, and especially for medical professionals, putting their political agenda ahead of real science and what is best for our children is openly obscene and insensitive,” Swann argued. “I’ve always spoken for a nation where Americans can live the way they want to live, even if I don’t understand it. But forcing hormone therapy or any other adaptation on a child is wrong, simple and easy. It’s abusive, and it should be treated that way.”

Abbott Order DFPS Texas kids have had to undergo a variety of alternative methods for gender reassignment, including assignment surgery that could lead to sterilization, mastectomy, removal of otherwise healthy body parts, and administration of antidepressant drugs or supraphysiologic doses of testosterone. . “

That order is a quote Legal opinion Attorney General Ken Paxton, from R-Texas, who determined that controversial transgender practices constitute child abuse. The opinion, citing numerous doctors and other medical sources, claims that “there is no evidence that long-term mental health outcomes have improved or that suicide rates have been reduced through hormonal or surgical intervention.”

ACLU and Lamda legal Case Abbott and Paxton on Tuesday aimed to block DFPS from investigating their parents for encouraging their children to be transgender.

Adri Perez, a policy and advocacy strategist at ACLU in Texas, said in a statement that “no family should be afraid of separation because they are supporting their trans child.” Perez claims that Abbott and Paxton’s guidelines “are not rooted in the needs of the family, the evidence of doctors and the skills of child welfare professionals.” The spokesman claimed that “gender-guaranteed healthcare has saved my life, and other trans Texans should be able to access the medically necessary, life-saving care.”

Biden accuses teens of ‘sexually assaulting’ Texas

Judge Amy Clark Macham issued a temporary restraining order against the policy on Tuesday, but Paxton filed an appeal notice Thursday in an attempt to bring the case before the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

President Biden, after briefly mentioning the issue in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, attacked Texas authorities in a statement from the White House on Wednesday.

“The governor of Texas has instructed state officials to open an investigation into child abuse in families because they have provided access to reassuring care for their children,” the president said. “It’s the worst government overrich.”

He announced that the Department of Health and Human Services had taken steps to combat “disarmament” of the “child protection service against loving families” and “expanding access to gender-guaranteed care for transgender children”.

Although many medical associations have adopted different methods for babies who are identified as heterosexual and are diagnosed with genital dysphoria (a persistent and painful condition that identifies the opposite sex as one’s biological sex), some doctors have warned against using hormone therapy that is not food. Approved by the Drug Administration (FDA) for gender dysphoria.

Most hormone therapies are “FDA approved only as a central puberty blocker for the treatment of central premature puberty and not for gender dysphoria,” he said. Dr. Michael Leidla A Independent personal practice Rocklin, an endocrinologist in California, told Gadget Clock in December 2021.

“Central premature puberty is a medical condition where a child begins puberty at an abnormally young age, say at age 4,” Leidla explains. “Drugs like Supprelin LA are used to stop this abnormal puberty. Once the child reaches a normal age for puberty (age 11 or 12), the medication is stopped, and then normal puberty begins again.”