Consolation to the students! Haryana Board cuts 10th and 12th syllabus by 30% – Haryana Board Exam 2022 10th 12th syllabus cuts by 30%

The Haryana Board of School Education has slashed the curriculum for Class X and XII by 30 per cent due to the impact of corona virus on children’s education. This information was given by Dr. Jagbir Singh, Chairman of the Board. According to Singh, preparations are underway for the 10th and 12th board exams. About 3.5 lakh 10th standard students and about 2.25 lakh 12th standard students will appear for the exams in the state, he said.

According to Singh, the offline examination will be conducted by the board this time. However, board officials have not yet announced the date of the board exam. Singh said the corona virus infection has disrupted students’ studies, so the board administration has cut curriculum for both classes by 30 per cent.



The examination for each subject will be of 100 marks, which will include a written examination of 80 marks and an internal assessment of 20 marks, he said. According to Singh, in the academic session 2021-22, the board exam question papers will also include 40-mark optional questions, while the internal selection option will be given in very short answers, short answers and 40-mark essay questions. .

He said that the number of essay type questions will be less at this time and model question papers have been made available to the students according to the new format for exam preparation. According to Singh, the model question paper has also been posted on the Board of Education’s website.