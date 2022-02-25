Consolation to the students! Haryana Board cuts 10th and 12th syllabus by 30% – Haryana Board Exam 2022 10th 12th syllabus cuts by 30%
The examination for each subject will be of 100 marks, which will include a written examination of 80 marks and an internal assessment of 20 marks, he said. According to Singh, in the academic session 2021-22, the board exam question papers will also include 40-mark optional questions, while the internal selection option will be given in very short answers, short answers and 40-mark essay questions. .
He said that the number of essay type questions will be less at this time and model question papers have been made available to the students according to the new format for exam preparation. According to Singh, the model question paper has also been posted on the Board of Education’s website.
#Consolation #students #Haryana #Board #cuts #10th #12th #syllabus #Haryana #Board #Exam #10th #12th #syllabus #cuts
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.