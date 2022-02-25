Education

Consolation to the students! Haryana Board cuts 10th and 12th syllabus by 30% – Haryana Board Exam 2022 10th 12th syllabus cuts by 30%

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Consolation to the students! Haryana Board cuts 10th and 12th syllabus by 30% – Haryana Board Exam 2022 10th 12th syllabus cuts by 30%
Written by admin
Consolation to the students! Haryana Board cuts 10th and 12th syllabus by 30% – Haryana Board Exam 2022 10th 12th syllabus cuts by 30%

Consolation to the students! Haryana Board cuts 10th and 12th syllabus by 30% – Haryana Board Exam 2022 10th 12th syllabus cuts by 30%

Bhiwani: The Haryana Board of School Education has slashed the curriculum for Class X and XII by 30 per cent due to the impact of corona virus on children’s education. This information was given by Dr. Jagbir Singh, Chairman of the Board. According to Singh, preparations are underway for the 10th and 12th board exams. About 3.5 lakh 10th standard students and about 2.25 lakh 12th standard students will appear for the exams in the state, he said.

According to Singh, the offline examination will be conducted by the board this time. However, board officials have not yet announced the date of the board exam. Singh said the corona virus infection has disrupted students’ studies, so the board administration has cut curriculum for both classes by 30 per cent.

The examination for each subject will be of 100 marks, which will include a written examination of 80 marks and an internal assessment of 20 marks, he said. According to Singh, in the academic session 2021-22, the board exam question papers will also include 40-mark optional questions, while the internal selection option will be given in very short answers, short answers and 40-mark essay questions. .

He said that the number of essay type questions will be less at this time and model question papers have been made available to the students according to the new format for exam preparation. According to Singh, the model question paper has also been posted on the Board of Education’s website.

READ Also  up si how to prepare for exam: up police si exam tips: up police si preparation policy and exam tips

#Consolation #students #Haryana #Board #cuts #10th #12th #syllabus #Haryana #Board #Exam #10th #12th #syllabus #cuts

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment