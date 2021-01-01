Constable Admit Card 2021: Haryana Police Female Constable Admit Card 2021 at hssc.gov.in

Constable Admit Card 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release the admit card for HSSC Female Constable Exam today on its official website – hssc.gov.in. Haryana Police Women Constable Exam is scheduled to be held on 18 September 2021 (Saturday) and 19 September 2021 (Sunday) at various district headquarters and sub-divisions of Haryana.

HSSC has canceled the written exam for Male Constable (General Duty). Candidates should keep an eye on the official website hssc.gov.in for the latest updates regarding Haryana Police Male Constable Exam 2021.

Haryana Police Constable Admit Card 2021: Download the admit card with these steps

Step 1: First of all candidates click on the official website ‘https:// adv42020.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx’.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Login’ button given on the candidates homepage

Step 3: Candidates enter their ‘Login ID’ and Password

Step 4: The candidates will have their Haryana Police Constable Admit Card 2021 in front of them. Candidates download it and also take a print out of it.

Constable Exam will be held on 18th September 2021 from 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM. After the release of the admit card, the candidates will have the information about the Haryana Police Constable Exam Date, Time and Exam Center on their HSSC Constable Admit Card.

A total of 100 questions will be asked in this exam and each question will be of 0.80 marks. This paper will be of total 80 marks. In this exam, questions will be asked at the level of 12th class examination of Board of School Education Haryana. The candidates who qualify in this exam will be called for Physical Screening Test and Physical Measurement Test. All the candidates who qualify the Physical Measurement Test will be called for Scrutiny of Documents. All other candidates will be removed from the further process of selection.

HSSC had invited online applications to fill 7298 vacancies of Male Constable (General Duty) Post, Female Constable (General Duty) Post and Female Constable from 11 January to 25 February 2021.

