Constable Exam 2021: New notice regarding exam date released at hssc.gov.in. Check here for latest updates

Constable Exam 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Haryana Police has released the new date for the written examination to be conducted for recruitment to the posts of Male Constable (General Duty). candidates who have HSSC Constable Recruitment 2021 had applied for the official website of the commission hssc.gov.in Through this you can download the new notice of the examination.

As per the official notice, now HSSC Male Constable Exam It will be conducted in two shifts from October 29 to October 31 from 10:30 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. To appear in this exam HSSC Male Constable Admit Card Will be released on October 21. All the candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website after it is uploaded.

HSSC Constable Exam Pattern In this exam, candidates will be asked 100 multiple choice questions from General Studies, General Science, Current Affairs, General Reasoning, Mental Attitude and related field / trade. This exam will be of total 80 marks and there will be no negative marking for wrong answer. Candidates who successfully clear this written test will have to appear for Physical Screening Test (PST). Then candidates who qualify the physical test will be called for document verification. For detailed information candidates can check the official website.

Let us inform that through this process a total of 7298 posts will be recruited in Haryana Police including Male Constable (General Duty), Female Constable (General Duty) and Female Constable for HP Durga-1 Post. The written examination for recruitment to the posts of Female Constable (General Duty) was conducted on September 18 and September 19. At the same time, the answer key of this exam was released on 23 September. Now soon by the commission HSSC Female Constable Result 2021 Released Will go

