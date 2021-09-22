Constable GD Jobs: Today is the last day to apply for jobs in SSB, Know here how to apply

There is chance to get the job of General Duty Constable 2021 in Border Security Force. A total of 269 posts are to be filled under sports quota through this recruitment process. Candidates official web site of BSF Recruitmentrectt.bsf.gov.in You can apply through online mode by visiting BSF Recruitment of GD Constable Vacancies are open for sports like Boxing, Judo, Swimming, Cross Country, Kabaddi, Water Sports, Wushu and Gymnastics. Other sports include archery, wrestling, weightlifting, volleyball, handball, tae-kwondo, shooting, basketball, and football. This is a good chance for eligible female and male candidates to get government jobs.

Candidates to be appointed on BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021 under Sports Quota will be given salary ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 per month under Revised Pay Scale 7th Pay Commission Pay Matrix Level-3. Apart from this, the benefit of allowances admissible to the Central Government employee from time to time under the rule will also be available.

For 10th pass female and male candidates can apply for government jobs. Candidates age should be minimum 18 years and maximum 23 years as on 1st August 2021. However, reserved category candidates will also get relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms. For more details read the notification given below carefully.

According to the notification issued by Border Security Force BSF, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, online applications were started from 9th August 2021 and the last date for submission of application is today 22nd September 2021.

How to Apply for BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2021

To apply, visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in. Click on the Recruitment link on the homepage and enter the required details like your name, mobile number and email id.

Fill the form and submit the fee.

After submitting the application, keep the hard copy of the receipt with you.

