Constable Jobs: Constable GD Jobs: Government Jobs for 10th Pass in BSF, Salary up to Rs. 69100, View Details – BSF Invited GD Constable Recruitment 2021, 10th Pass Can Apply

GD Constable Jobs, BSF Recruitment 2021: The Border Security Force has the opportunity to get General Duty Constable (GD Constable Jobs) 2021 job. A total of 269 vacancies will be filled under the sports quota through this recruitment drive (BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BSF Recruitment at rectt.bsf.gov.in.



BSF recruitment of GS Constable Vacancies is open for sports like Boxing, Judo, Swimming, Cross Country, Kabaddi, Water Sports, Wushu and Gymnastics. Other sports include archery, wrestling, weightlifting, volleyball, handball, tai-kuwando, shooting, basketball and football. This is a good opportunity for eligible female and male candidates to get government jobs.

How to apply for BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021?

According to the notification of Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, online application was started from 09 August 2021 and the last date for submission of application is 22 September 2021. To apply, visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in. Click on the recruitment link on the homepage and enter the required details like your name, mobile number and email id. Fill out the form and submit the fee. After submitting the application, keep a hard copy of the receipt with you.

Who can apply?

10th pass women and men candidates can apply for government jobs (10th pass government jobs). Applicants must be at least 18 years old and at most 23 years old on 01 August 2021. However, candidates in the reserved category will also be exempted from the upper age limit as per government norms. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

Pay scale

Candidates recruited on BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021 under Sports Quota will be paid a salary of Rs. In addition, as per the rules, the Central Government employees will also get the benefit of approved allowances from time to time.

