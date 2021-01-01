Constable Jobs: Constable Jobs 2021: ITBP GD Constable Job Opportunity, Learn How To Apply Online – itbp Constable Recruitment 2021 Apply Now, Check Government Job Details

Highlights Apply for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021.

You will get a job from the sports quota.

Last chance to apply till 02nd September.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021, Government Job 2021: The date for online application for Constable (General Duty) Recruitment 2021 in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is approaching. Candidates who meet the qualifications and qualifications mentioned below can apply online by visiting the official website of ITBP Police at recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in at the earliest.



This is the best chance for youngsters who have passed 10th to get a police job. ITBP Police Recruitment 2021 will provide jobs to a total of 65 eligible candidates for the post of Constable (GD). The online application process started from July 05. Candidates should carefully read the information mentioned below before applying. The notification link is given below for more information on Police Recruitment 2021.

Who can apply?

Recruitment of Constables (General Duty) in Group C will be on contract basis for non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial posts, which may be made permanent by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force under the Sports Quota. Only players who have passed 10th and who have competed or won medals at the competition level from January 2019 to September 2021 can apply for the positions.

These games must have medals

Both men and women can apply for wrestling, karate, wushu, taekwondo, judo, ski, boxing, archery and kabaddi. Only male candidates can apply for ice hockey and gymnastics.

Age range

Eligible candidates are required to have a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum of 23 years. However, age concession will be given as per government recruitment rules.

How to apply?

Eligible candidates can visit the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in to apply online till 02 September 2021. Fill out the application and upload the certificate or documents for sports discipline. After that, submit the fee and click on submit. Your application will be submitted, if you wish, you can keep a printout copy of the fee slip with you for further reference.

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification

