Constable Jobs: Constable Jobs: There are hundreds of constable vacancies for 12th pass women and men, see details – Constable Recruitment 2021 for 387 Civil Posts in KSP Police

Highlights Police Constable (Civil) Recruitment 2021 Notification Issued.

Twelfth pass can apply.

Hundreds of vacancies for men and women.

Constable Recruitment 2021:There is good news for young people preparing for police recruitment. Karnataka State Police (KSP) has issued notification for recruitment of Civil Constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online till 06 September 2021. Eligible candidates will be recruited for more than 300 posts of Civil Constables.



Online applications for the Karnataka Police Recruitment 2021 (KSP Police Recruitment 2021) campaign have started from August 19 and the last date for submission of applications is September 06, while the last date for submission of fees is September 08. A total of 387 vacancies will be filled in the civil constable recruitment drive. You can check important details of police recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, application fee etc.

Civil Constable Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification

Both male and female candidates who have passed Class XII (PUC II) from a recognized board can apply for this recruitment (12th pass government job).

Age range

Eligible candidates for KSP Civil Constable Recruitment 2021 (KSP Constable Recruitment 2021) should have minimum age of 19 years and maximum age of 31 years. However, there will be an age concession for candidates in the reserved category as per government norms.

Also read:AIIMS Jobs 2021: 168 posts for professors, salary up to Rs 2 lakh under 7th CPC

How to get a police job?

Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in net written test and physical aptitude test. Will be based on performance. Note: If a candidate submits more than one application, only one form will be considered for further processing. The written examination of KSP Police Recruitment 2021 will be conducted at various examination centers across the state.

Also read: Indian Army Jobs: Vacancies for Indian Army Engineers, You will get a big salary, apply here

Application fee

General and OBC – Rs.400

SC, ST – Rs

KSP Civil Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification

Link to apply online

Official website

