Constable Jobs: Csbc Bihar Police Admission Card 2022 issued for restricted constable jobs on csbc.bih.nic.in

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has issued admission papers for the written examination for the recruitment of Bihar Police Prohibition Constables. Candidates who had applied for this recruitment (CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2021) can now go to the official website of the board csbc.bih.nic.in and download their tickets. Registration ID or roll number and date of birth will be required to download the ticket. After downloading the admission card, carefully read the required information such as personal details, address of the examination center, date, time and other instructions.

When is CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Examination?

According to the organization conducting the examination, written examination for the recruitment of Bihar Police Prohibition Constable will be held on 27th February 2022 (Sunday). The exam will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 12 noon. According to the notification issued, the candidates have to be present at the examination center one hour before the commencement of the examination, i.e. at 9 pm. It will be mandatory to follow the Covid-19 prevention safety rules in the exam.

CSBC Bihar Police Admission Card 2022: Learn How To Download Admission Card

Step 1: To download Admission Card, first visit the official website of CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download your e-Admit Card for the written test’ on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number or mobile number, date of birth and captcha code here.

Step 4: Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2022 will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for exam day.

Applicants who are having difficulty in downloading their e-Admission Card should contact the concerned authorities on 24th and 25th February 2022 from 10 am to 5 pm. Duplicate tickets will be issued to them by the CSBC office. To avoid last minute crowds, applicants are advised to download their tickets on or before the exam date. Also, do not forget to carry it during the exam. Accompany the passport along with two recent passport size photos.