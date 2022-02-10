Constable Jobs: Government Jobs 2022: Jharkhand SSC Excise Constable Recruitment 10th Pass, Total 583 Vacancies

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued notification for Jharkhand Excise Constable Recruitment 2022. This is a great opportunity for candidates preparing for a government job. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of the Commission (Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission) jssc.nic.in.According to the notification issued by JSSC, online application for Excise Constable Competitive Examination 2022 (JSSC JECCE-2022) will start from 25th February. Candidates who want to apply for this vacant post are given till March 26. The last date for submission of application fee will be March 29 and the time for correction will be from 02 to 4 April 2022. The direct link of Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2022 notification is given below.

JSSC Excise Constable Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details and Salary

A total of 583 vacancies for Excise Constable posts will be filled through this recruitment drive (JSSC Recruitment 2022). It has 237 seats in general category, 59 seats for EWS, 32 seats for BC, 50 seats for EBC, 57 seats for SC and 148 seats for ST. Candidates for these posts will be paid a salary of Rs. 19900 to Rs.

Who can apply?

Applicants should have passed 10th from a recognized board or institution. If we talk about the age limit, the age of the applicant should not be less than 18 years and not more than 25 years on August 1, 2022. Candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions at a higher age as per government norms. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

Application fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, while candidates in the reserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 50.

Selection process

Eligible applicants will be recruited on the basis of a three stage examination. The first will be selected on the basis of physical performance test or PET, written test and medical test.

Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2022 Notification