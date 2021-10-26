Constable Jobs: Police Constable Jobs 2021: Get 10th Government Jobs, Ladakh Total 213 Vacancies for Police Constable Post – Police Constable Recruitment 2021 to fill 213 vacancies in Ladakh, check details

Recruitment for Ladakh Police Constable posts.

10th pass can apply online.

Police Constable Recruitment 2021: If you want to get a job in the police and you are fully prepared then this is a good opportunity to apply. Ladakh Police Headquarters (Leh) The administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has issued a notification for the recruitment of Police Constable 2021. Eligible candidates will be recruited for a total of 213 constable posts here. Candidates who get the job will be paid a salary of Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200 under Salary Level-2.



The notification of Ladakh Police Recruitment 2021 has been published on the official website police.ladakh.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply online for constable posts within 30 days from the issuance of the notice. Important information related to the job of a constable such as educational qualification, age limit and selection process can be seen here. A direct link to the notification is also given below.

10th can apply

Must have passed Class 10 examination from an accredited school education board. At the same time, for any serving Special Police Officer (SPO), it is sufficient to have passed 8th from a recognized school with at least three years of regular service.

Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Eligible applicants will be given a police government job after written test, physical measurement test (PMT), physical endurance test (PET) and document verification. The exam will have a total of 150 marks out of which 100 marks will be objective type written test and 50 marks will be physical endurance test. The physical measurement test will be in the form of clearing.

Ladakh Police Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and at most 28 years old on 01 January 2021.

Ladakh Police Constable Physical Standards

Height: Male – minimum 162 cm, female – minimum 152 cm

Chest (Male only): Minimum 81 cm without extension, minimum 85 cm with extension.

