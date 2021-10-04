Constable Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply online for Constable posts at odishapolice.gov.in. Check here for selection process and other details

Constable Recruitment 2021: Odisha Police has recently released the notification for the recruitment of Constable Posts. Interested and eligible candidates Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Official website of Odisha Police for odishapolice.gov.in You can apply through online till 4 October. The application process for the recruitment of constable posts was started from September 13.

According to the official notification, through this process, 244 vacancies of Constable (Communication) will be recruited in Odisha Police. This recruitment will be on contract basis. Talking about the qualification, the candidate should have passed class 12th or equivalent examination in science subject from a recognized board or three years diploma in engineering subjects. Apart from this, the minimum age of the candidate for recruitment has been fixed at 18 years and maximum age is 23 years.

The written examination for the recruitment of constable posts is likely to be conducted from November 15 to November 20. There will be two papers of total 100 marks in this exam. In Paper I, candidates will be asked 25 marks questions from Odia Language, English Language, Arithmetic, Aptitude Test and Logical Reasoning etc. Whereas, the second paper will have 75 marks from Physics and Computer Science of class 12th level. There will also be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Then the candidates who clear this written test will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). In Physical Efficiency Test, female candidates will have to run 1.6 km in 9 minutes and male candidates in 7 minutes. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

all interested candidates Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021 official website for odishapolice.gov.in But you can apply till 4 October. To apply, candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs 220.

