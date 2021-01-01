Constable Recruitment 2021: Notification released for HP Police Constable 1334 posts at citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in

Constable Recruitment 2021: The application process for the post of Police Constable will be started soon by the Himachal Pradesh Police Department (HP Police). HP Police Constable Recruitment 2021 will be done on 1334 posts. Candidates can start applying for these posts from 1 October 2021. The official notification has been released on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Police Department (HP Police) at citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in.

To apply for these posts, candidates must be minimum 18 years of age and maximum 25 years of age as on October 31, 2021. Age relaxation can be given to reserved category candidates. To apply for the posts candidates must have passed their 10+2 or any other equivalent examination from a recognized board or institute. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification before applying for the post.

Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply by visiting recruitment.hppolice.gov.in. Candidates should note that the link URL will be activated on October 1, 2021 from 8 AM onwards. Candidates can get more updates about HP Police Constable Recruitment 2021 at citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in. The details filled by the candidates in the application form will be treated as final.

There will be no reconsideration for changing any information in the application form. While applying for the posts of constable, candidates have to submit the scanned photograph, signature and other documents. The application fee can be paid by the candidates online through net banking or debit and credit cards. The payment can also be made through offline mode by depositing the fee at any SBI branch. Before applying, candidates should read the official notification and then apply.

