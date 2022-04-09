Constable Result 2020: SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Result Announced, Here is the list – ssc

The Staff Selection Commission has released the Delhi Police Constable Final Results 2020. This result (Delhi Police Constable Final Result 2020) has already been declared for the candidates who have been placed in the inappropriate category. The commission had withheld the results of a total of 625 candidates. All these candidates can now go to the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in to check and download their results or the list of selected candidates for the next round.As per the notification issued by SSC, out of 625 candidates, a total of 125 candidates have been declared eligible. Earlier, the results of Delhi Police SSC Constable were declared on December 15, 2021 and the results of a total of 625 candidates were withheld. The reason behind preventing the result is the suspicious use of improper means. The commission had issued a notice in this regard. These candidates will be examined and the candidates will be informed of their status in time, the commission said in the notice.

Out of 67740 candidates appearing for the examination (SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020) announced on 15th December, a total of 5690 candidates qualified and 625 candidates were put on hold. Now 125 of these candidates are eligible. All these candidates will now be called for Physical Endurance Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document Verification. Currently, the commission has not announced the schedule of PET and PMT. After announcing the final results, the commission is now expected to announce the PET and PMT schedules.

A total of 5846 posts will be filled by SSC through this recruitment drive. The application process started on 1st August and ended on 7th September 2020. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of SSC for the latest updates. Here is a direct link to the result-