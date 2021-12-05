Constance Ahrons, Advocate of ‘Good Divorce,’ Dies at 84
Constance Ahrons, a renowned psychiatrist and mediator who challenged the negative stereotypes about divorce and tried to show couples how they could achieve a “better divorce” – the concept that also gave her the title of her most popular book – died on November 29. At her home in San Diego. She was 84 years old.
Dr. Aaron was diagnosed with an invasive form of lymphoma two months ago and was given some time to live, said his daughters, Gary Koleser and Amy Weizmann. He said that Dr. who is an active member of the Hemlock Society. Aarons ended her life by attending with a doctor, nurse, and family through a process set out in California’s End of Life Options Act. She spoke in support of the US Alliance, but said that maintaining some independence was important for many.
In the late 1960’s, when Dr. When Aarons (pronounced “Aarons”) began her career, divorce was still highly stigmatized. No-fault divorce, now recognized by all states, was not yet prevalent, which meant that the husband or wife had to be blamed for the bad behavior, and this only increased anger and shame.
Divorced himself twice, Dr. Aaron was the initial champion of the allied divorce, in which both sides agreed to disagree; They co-operate in raising children and avoid going to court. This was not a new concept, but Dr. Aarons did research to support her, and his 1994 provocative book, The Good Divorce, helped popularize it.
Written not for academics but for a large market, the book became hugely popular, translated into many other languages, and Dr. Aaron frequently appeared on talk shows and lecture circuits.
“A good divorce is not an oxymoron,” she wrote. “A good divorce is one in which both adults and children appear to be as emotionally well off as before divorce.”
Divorce can be made better, and sadness can be better than marriage, she said, if couples handle it right – if they don’t treat each other badly with children, and if they cooperate in meeting the children’s emotional and physical needs. . “In a good divorce,” she wrote, “a family with children remains a family,” even as parents and children rearrange themselves into different homes with new people in the picture.
She became a powerhouse for some conservative and religious groups, who accused her of encouraging divorce and contributing to the breakup of the family.
But Dr. Aaron insisted she was not a “supporter” of the divorce. Instead, she said, she wants couples to understand that there are ways to reduce tensions. And she wanted society to see that divorce is a social institution, like marriage, a common experience rather than a distraction, and that it can have beneficial consequences.
“Connie wasn’t trying to tell you what to do,” said Stephanie Kontz, a professor of history and family studies at Evergreen State College in Washington. “But once you decide what you want to do, she wants to help you as much as possible.”
A longitudinal study that began in 1977 and spanned more than 20 years. Aaron’s research found that not all divorces are drastic; In almost half of the cases, the couple maintained a friendly relationship.
She saw language as an important tool in insulting divorce. She coined the term “binuclear” to denote two separate homes linked by family ties and to replace derogatory terms such as “broken home”.
“We Are Still Family” (2004) after “The Good Divorce”, in which Dr. Aaron studied how adult children view the divorce of their parents.
Members of numerous professional organizations, Dr. Aaron was one of the founders of the Council of Contemporary Families, a non-profit group of family researchers who used peer-reviewed academic research to provide an alternative to the ideologically oriented think tank.
“A true scientist-professional,” Eli Karam, a professor in the Couple and Family Therapy program at Louisville University, described her in an email.
Dr. Through her “groundbreaking research and clinical training model,” Karam said, “she took the lead in both the art and the science of working with divorced families.”
Constance Ruth Aarons was born on 16 April 1937 in Brooklyn and grew up in Somerville, NJ. Her father, Jacob Aarons, was born in Russia and her mother, Estelle (Katz) Aarons, was born in Poland, owning and operating an appliance shop. In Somerville.
Connie, as she was known, was the first woman in her family to go to college. She attended Uppsala College in East Orange, NJ, and married at the age of 19, when she was a sophomore. She had her first child at the age of 20 and dropped out of school. Soon she was spending the day washing clothes, raising two children, and visiting a psychiatrist who had her tranquilizer put on.
She then read “The Feminine Mystic,” Betty Frieden’s historic 1963 declaration of the women’s movement.
“He hit me in the face,” said Dr. Aaron was quoted in “A Strange Steering” (2011), a book about the impact of Ms. Frieden’s Evergreen Professor Kuntz’s book.
Dr. Aaron said “The Feminine Mystic” was a revelation to her about the social forces that oppressed women. “Now I can name the problem and I know it didn’t arise in my own mindset,” she said. After she finished reading it, she dropped her tranquilizers and returned to Uppsala in 1964 with a degree in psychology.
She earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Madison, Wisconsin in 1967, and a doctorate in counseling psychology from Wisconsin in 1973.
After graduation, she taught for many years at the university’s social work school and co-founded the Wisconsin Institute of Family Studies, where she worked as a therapist.
She began teaching sociology in 1984 at the University of Southern California. In 1996, she became the director of the university’s Marriage and Family Therapy Training Program, and in 2001, Professor Emerita.
She married lawyer Jack Weizmann in 1956 and therapist Morton Pearlmutter in 1969, and both divorced. She would often say that the first was controversial; Ms Kolesar said the experience helped her mother dedicate herself to “changing” the way other people get divorced.
In addition to Ms. Kolesar and Ms. Weizmann, Drs. Aaron is survived by four grandchildren; One brother, Richard Aaron; And her longtime partner, Roy H. Rogers, with whom she wrote her first book, Divorced Families: A Multidisciplinary Developmental View (1987).
Dr. Karam, a professor at Louisville, said he was looking forward to the upcoming episode of a recent podcast on marriage and therapy. Aaron was interviewed. She asked how she wanted to be remembered.
She said her goal was to give families a positive example of how divorce can be done with minimal harm, so that “children can grow up without being touched by divorce, but not become mentally ill by divorce.” She also said that she was happy that her work and the word “binoculars” became part of the culture.
“A good divorce,” she said, “is a popular concept.”
#Constance #Ahrons #Advocate #Good #Divorce #Dies
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.