Constance Ahrons, a renowned psychiatrist and mediator who challenged the negative stereotypes about divorce and tried to show couples how they could achieve a “better divorce” – the concept that also gave her the title of her most popular book – died on November 29. At her home in San Diego. She was 84 years old.

Dr. Aaron was diagnosed with an invasive form of lymphoma two months ago and was given some time to live, said his daughters, Gary Koleser and Amy Weizmann. He said that Dr. who is an active member of the Hemlock Society. Aarons ended her life by attending with a doctor, nurse, and family through a process set out in California’s End of Life Options Act. She spoke in support of the US Alliance, but said that maintaining some independence was important for many.

In the late 1960’s, when Dr. When Aarons (pronounced “Aarons”) began her career, divorce was still highly stigmatized. No-fault divorce, now recognized by all states, was not yet prevalent, which meant that the husband or wife had to be blamed for the bad behavior, and this only increased anger and shame.

Divorced himself twice, Dr. Aaron was the initial champion of the allied divorce, in which both sides agreed to disagree; They co-operate in raising children and avoid going to court. This was not a new concept, but Dr. Aarons did research to support her, and his 1994 provocative book, The Good Divorce, helped popularize it.