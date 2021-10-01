Consumer Bureau chief confirmed in Senate close vote

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Rohit Chopra to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in a 50-to-48 party-line vote, overcoming objections from Republicans, who said he would use the bureau to advance an anti-business agenda. would use its wide powers.

Mr. Chopra, 39, most recently served as a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, which he often criticized as a reluctance to crack down on violators. Facebook and Google were the main targets of his anger; Citing “endless scams involving large technology firms”, he called for steep financial penalties and harsher barriers.

As President Biden’s pick for director, Mr. Chopra will return to an agency he helped build. Congress created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau a decade ago with a simple mission: to regulate financial companies and protect consumers. The brainchild of Senator Elizabeth Warren, who lists it her twitter bio With her two human offspring as one of her children, it turned out to crack down on the kinds of abuses that led to the 2008 hostage crisis and subsequent economic crash. The bureau quickly became one of Washington’s most feared and aggressive regulators.

“The CFPB is a youth agency, and you look at it on a leadership basis,” said Ashley Taylor, a partner at the Troutman Papers that specializes in consumer finance regulation and enforcement. “The person at the top makes a huge difference.”