Consumer Bureau chief confirmed in Senate close vote
The Senate on Thursday confirmed Rohit Chopra to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in a 50-to-48 party-line vote, overcoming objections from Republicans, who said he would use the bureau to advance an anti-business agenda. would use its wide powers.
Mr. Chopra, 39, most recently served as a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, which he often criticized as a reluctance to crack down on violators. Facebook and Google were the main targets of his anger; Citing “endless scams involving large technology firms”, he called for steep financial penalties and harsher barriers.
As President Biden’s pick for director, Mr. Chopra will return to an agency he helped build. Congress created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau a decade ago with a simple mission: to regulate financial companies and protect consumers. The brainchild of Senator Elizabeth Warren, who lists it her twitter bio With her two human offspring as one of her children, it turned out to crack down on the kinds of abuses that led to the 2008 hostage crisis and subsequent economic crash. The bureau quickly became one of Washington’s most feared and aggressive regulators.
“The CFPB is a youth agency, and you look at it on a leadership basis,” said Ashley Taylor, a partner at the Troutman Papers that specializes in consumer finance regulation and enforcement. “The person at the top makes a huge difference.”
Mr. Chopra served on the bureau’s development team and then became an assistant director, serving as its inaugural Student Loan Ombudsman until 2015. In that role, he pushed for better safeguards and more proactive policing of federal student loans as it ballooned into a market. over $1 trillion.
“She’s really part of the original Elizabeth Warren crew that was there in the beginning and had tremendous vision for what made the agency stand up and do what it was supposed to do,” said Rachel Rodman, a former enforcement attorney at the bureau who is now a partner. At the law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. “I see it as a return to that time and those priorities after the Trump administration’s interruption.”
Republicans have often demonstrated the consumer bureau’s ability to reshape industries by rewriting their rules and punishing those who push the limits. Republican-ranked Pennsylvania Senator Patrick J. Tommy said he feared that Mr Chopra would return the bureau to a “lawless, extremist, highly politicized agency during the Obama administration”.
To advance Mr Chopra’s nomination to the final vote, Vice President Kamala Harris broke a tie on a procedural vote. She also broke the deadlock to confirm Jennifer Abruzzo, who became general counselor to the National Labor Relations Board in July, and Kiran Ahuja, who became director’s office of personnel management in June.
Extended enforcement of fair lending laws is another area where supervisors expect significant action. At his nomination hearing in March, Mr. Chopra said he was concerned about the privacy and security of data troves collected by technology companies and financial service providers, and about the risk of bias in the algorithmic systems that accelerate lending decisions. take.
Mr. Chopra’s bureau is also likely to play a key watchdog role over the growing industry of non-bank fintech companies that issue mortgages, student loans and other credit products.
“Agencies want to be relevant, and with a director who is not afraid to expand the authority of the bureau, the CFPB can really shape that space,” Ms Rodman said.
The Consumer Bureau has swung like a pendulum between extremes in recent years. Under its initial director, Richard Cordrey, the agency changed mortgage lending rules, sued hundreds of companies, and took out nearly $12 billion from businesses in the form of canceled loans and consumer refunds. When Mr. Cordray left in the fall of 2017, President Donald J. Trump installed Mick Mulvaney, who curtailed the bureau’s enforcement arm, as acting director and sharply cut back on its work.
He was replaced by Kathleen Kraninger, a less fiery leader who shared Mr. Mulvaney’s opposition to stricter financial regulation. It criticized the bureau for “pushing the envelope” and abolished a planned rule that would have bound payday lending.
But a Supreme Court ruling last year gave the president the power to sack the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at his will, and Biden used that authority in January to oust Krenninger. Since then, the bureau has been led by an acting director, Dave Uzio, who has worked there for nine years and most recently as its chief strategy officer.
To replace Mr Chopra at the Federal Trade Commission, Mr Biden nominated Alvaro Bedoya, an online privacy expert.
