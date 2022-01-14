Contact tracing ending in New York State





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of this week, New York will not count on native well being departments to conduct COVID contact tracing for many circumstances. New Yorkers who check optimistic for COVID-19 will not obtain a name from a county and even the state well being division. They must self-quarantine and let individuals who they’ve come in contact with know personally that they’ve contracted the virus.

Don Lehman, director of public affairs for Warren County, says contact tracing put an unimaginable burden on the county well being division. “New York State reached out to the counties to allow them to know that they’ve understood the county well being departments have been carrying this weight for 22 months now and it’s, they’ve a number of retirements…It’s only a staggering work load.”

Previous to the pandemic, native well being departments just like the one in Warren County provided quite a few companies, however COVID primarily stole the present. “What’s fallen by the wayside,” Lehman says, “is these public well being departments have full workloads of rabies clinics and STD clinics and Flu clinics and all these items that also needed to preserve going which is a full time workload in its personal proper.”

Now, the hope is native well being departments can concentrate on different companies. In late December, each Schenectady and Saratoga counties determined to reduce their contact tracing applications. So far as contact tracers go, many have been employed on a ‘want be’ foundation.

In keeping with an announcement from Albany County, “we employed just a few per diem individuals for contact tracing they usually have been reassigned to assist with the decision heart and different COVID associated efforts. These per diems have been employed below a grant and have been by no means meant to be everlasting staff.”

On Tuesday, the New York State Well being Division introduced it’ll launch a brand new web site subsequent week with data relating to contact tracing. Governor Hochul additionally introduced native well being departments might proceed to make calls, however the state not is requiring them to take action.