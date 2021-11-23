Contending with the Pandemic, Wealthy Nations Wage Global Battle for Migrants
As the epidemic enters its third year, the global battle for young and capable people has begun. With fast-track visas and promises of permanent residence, many of the wealthiest nations driving the global economy are sending a message to skilled migrants around the world: help is needed. Now.
In Germany, where authorities recently warned that the country needs 400,000 new immigrants a year to fill jobs ranging from education to air conditioning, the new immigration law offers faster work visas and six months to visit and find work.
Canada plans to accommodate 1.2 million new immigrants by 2023. Israel has recently agreed to bring in healthcare workers from Nepal. And in Australia, where mines, hospitals and pubs are at a low ebb after nearly two years with closed borders, the government plans to nearly double the number of immigrants in the country over the next year.
Global campaigns to attract foreigners with skills, especially those with a Ph.D. in physical labor and physics. Somewhere along the way, their goal is to recover from an epidemic.
Kovid’s interruptions have prompted many to retire, resign or return to work. But the consequences are profound. By placing many people in place, the epidemic has exacerbated the demographic imbalance of humanity – rapidly aging rich nations produce far fewer new workers, while countries with large numbers of young people often do not have jobs for all.
New approaches to that discrepancy could have an impact on the global debate over immigration. European governments are divided over how to deal with the new wave of asylum seekers. In the United States, immigration policy is stuck in most places, focusing on the Mexican border, where immigration arrests have reached record highs. Yet, many developed nations are developing more liberal, efficient, and sophisticated programs to bring in foreigners and help them become a permanent part of their society.
Jean-Christophe Dumont, head of international migration research at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), said: “Covid is a catalyst for change. Countries need to realize the importance of migration and migrants.”
Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during globalization. This slowed down the migration of workers. More than 30 nations, including Barbados, Croatia and the United Arab Emirates, have created programs to attract mobile technology workers, creating more competition for “digital nomads.” And this made the rules of work generally easier for foreigners who had already immigrated.
Many countries, including Belgium, Finland and Greece, granted work permits to foreigners on student or other visas. While some countries, such as New Zealand, have extended temporary work visas indefinitely, Germany has accelerated the process of recognizing foreign business qualifications with its new immigration law. In Japan, where traditionally anti-immigration fades, the government has allowed temporary workers to change employers and retain their status.
These moves – listed in the new OECD report on the global migration outlook – are in line with early warnings of labor market despair. Humanitarian concerns seem to be intertwined with administrative uncertainty: how will immigration rules be enforced during the once-century epidemic? How will companies and employees survive?
“In the OECD, you have seen that countries treat migrants just like any other population,” Mr Dumont said.
When it came time to reopen, fewer people seemed to care if immigration levels fell, as a survey in Britain earlier this year showed. This was followed by a shortage of labor. Butchers, drivers, mechanics, nurses and restaurant workers – all in the developed world, there are not enough workers.
In the United States, where baby boomers left the job market at record rates last year, there is growing demand for an economic review of immigration policy. The US Chamber of Commerce has called on policymakers to modify the immigration system to allow more work visas and green cards.
President Biden is trying to unlock what he already has. The administration’s $ 2.2 trillion Social Policy Bill, if passed by a split Senate, would release hundreds of thousands of green cards since 1992, making them available to immigrants currently stuck in a bureaucratic backlog.
Many other countries are crawling forward. Israel, for example, has expanded bilateral agreements for health workers. There are currently 56,000 migrants, mostly from Asia, working in the country’s nursing care sector, said Inbal Mashash, director of the Israeli government’s program to manage foreign workers. And that may not be enough.
“The state keeps asking itself where they want to take this,” she said. “Do we want 100,000 foreign workers in the nursing care sector alone by 2035?”
In advanced economies, immigration measures being deployed include reducing barriers to entry for eligible immigrants, digitizing visas to reduce paperwork, increasing wage requirements to reduce exploitation and wage repression, and paving the way for permanent status for the most demanding workers.
Digital wanderers in Portugal can stay as long as they want. Canada, which experienced its fifth consecutive year of declining births in 2020, has eased the language requirement for residency and opened 20,000 slots for health workers seeking full residency. New Zealand recently announced that it would grant permanent visas to 165,000 temporary visa holders, in a one-time offer.
One of the most drastic changes may be in Japan, where demographic time bombs have dropped diapers for adults who are selling diapers for young children. After offering accommodation for elderly care, agriculture and construction workers two years ago, a Japanese official said last week that the government was considering allowing other workers on five-year visas to stay indefinitely and bring their families back.
“This is a war of young talent,” said Parag Khanna, author of a new book, Move, which advises governments on immigration policy. “There is a clearer ladder and codification of the levels of residency as countries are serious about the need for a balanced demographics and meeting the shortage of workers.”
For countries from which immigrants come, the wide openness of skilled migration poses a risk of brain drain, but also provides a release valve for the young and depressed.
Countries like Germany are eager to welcome them: its unparalleled business system, with strict certifications and workplace training, is running low.
“During the coronavirus crisis, the system has really collapsed,” said Holger Bonin, research director at the IZA Institute of Labor Economics in Bonn. “We have seen the lowest number of trainee agreements since German unification.”
Young Germans are increasingly preferring to go to university, and the number of workers in the country is declining. According to a new study released by the German Economic Institute, Germany will lose 5 million workers over the next 15 years – a full 3.2 million by 2030.
It has become a stopgap for foreigners. About 1.8 million people with a refugee background were living in Germany three years ago. And over time, the country has tried to improve how it integrates both asylum seekers and foreigners with work visas.
About 100 trainees descended through the linoleum-floor corridors of a five-story building in a quiet residential area this morning at the Bildungscris Handwork Regional Training Center in Dortmund, near the Dutch border. In the classroom and at work, he learned to become a professional hairdresser, electrician, carpenter, welder, painter, plant mechanic, cutting machine operator, and custodial engineer.
Expenses for 24- to 28-month programs are covered by the local government employment office, which also pays for apartment and living expenses. To gain admission, candidates must first take an integration course and a language course – also paid for by the German government.
Martin Rostovsky, the center’s deputy director, said: “At the moment, it doesn’t matter which department our trainees are graduating from – trained workers are sought in almost any field.
Sergei Lyseniuk, 40, who came to Germany from Moldova in 2015, has started training as a plant mechanic, which will soon give him a stable job and higher pay. “We’re a little bit like doctors,” he said. “Doctors help people and we help buildings.”
But despite the profits for some workers and some places, economists and demographers argue that the labor market gap will widen and widen, as the epidemic reveals how much more needs to be done to manage global imbalances not only in population but also in development.
One question is probably flowing like a stream of cold water under a new warm welcome: what if there aren’t enough qualified workers to move?
“We hear the same thing everywhere,” said Mr. Dumont, an OECD researcher. “If you want to attract new workers, you need to provide them with attractive conditions.”
Vjosa Christian and Gabby Sobelman contributed to the report.
