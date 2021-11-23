Contending with the Pandemic, Wealthy Nations Wage Global Battle for Migrants

Kovid’s interruptions have prompted many to retire, resign or return to work. But the consequences are profound. By placing many people in place, the epidemic has exacerbated the demographic imbalance of humanity – rapidly aging rich nations produce far fewer new workers, while countries with large numbers of young people often do not have jobs for all.

New approaches to that discrepancy could have an impact on the global debate over immigration. European governments are divided over how to deal with the new wave of asylum seekers. In the United States, immigration policy is stuck in most places, focusing on the Mexican border, where immigration arrests have reached record highs. Yet, many developed nations are developing more liberal, efficient, and sophisticated programs to bring in foreigners and help them become a permanent part of their society.

Jean-Christophe Dumont, head of international migration research at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), said: “Covid is a catalyst for change. Countries need to realize the importance of migration and migrants.”

Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during globalization. This slowed down the migration of workers. More than 30 nations, including Barbados, Croatia and the United Arab Emirates, have created programs to attract mobile technology workers, creating more competition for “digital nomads.” And this made the rules of work generally easier for foreigners who had already immigrated.