‘Controlling Britney Spears’ reveals new details of her life under guardianship

‘Controlling Britney Spears’

producer/director Samantha Starkey

supervising producer liz day

Britney Spears in June strongly objected to the court-sanctioned conservatism, led by her father, who controlled her life. But how conservatism works was never fully understood.

Now, following his impassioned speech in a Los Angeles courtroom over the summer, prominent insiders have come forward to talk publicly about what they saw for the first time. They provide the most detailed account ever of Spears’ life under an unusual legal system that, over the past 13 years, took away many of her rights.

A new documentary from The New York Times, “Controlling Britney Spears,” paints a picture of an intense surveillance system used to monitor every move the pop star made. This new film by the producers of the Emmy-nominated “Framing Britney Spears” includes exclusive interviews with members of Spears’ inner circle who had intimate knowledge of her life under conservatism.