Controversial statement of BJP minister nand gopal nandi on akhilesh yadav

Nandi said, “The whole world was groaning with Corona, our scientists and doctors of India invented the vaccine and they were also making fun of it that it is BJP’s vaccine and they will not apply it.”

Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, has made objectionable statements about Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The BJP minister used inappropriate language and said that there is no trust in Akhilesh Yadav’s talk and dog kick.

The cabinet minister had reached Mainpuri on Sunday, where while talking to reporters, he targeted Akhilesh Yadav fiercely. During this, journalists questioned Akhilesh Yadav’s promise to provide 300 units of free electricity, Nandi said, “There is no faith in Akhilesh’s talk and dog’s kick. How to get the vote of Muslim society, for this, Jinnah is being described as a man of the nation. Tomorrow we will equate Osama bin Laden with his father and call him a great man of the nation.

Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said, “Akhilesh Yadav remembers today as soon as he takes the name of the spout, now he is full of childish code.” He said, “The whole world was groaning with Corona, our scientists and doctors of India invented the vaccine and they were also making fun of it that it is BJP’s vaccine and they will not apply it.”

Making the controversial remark, the BJP minister said, “I thank Mulayam Singh for clearing the illusion spread by his son by getting the vaccine done, then the saying of spitting and licking is true.” The public is not going to trust any of his words.”

On Akhilesh Yadav’s promise to provide 300 units of free electricity, Nandi said, “This too free, that too free, from where will we bring it? Sell ​​one thousand crore roads for two thousand crores and fill one thousand crores in the vault, people who do such work have been rejected by the public. Nandi said that even in 2022, BJP will win with a thumping majority. At the same time, on the question of cultivating the Vaish community, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said that there is no need to cultivate the Vaishya class, this society has always been cultured.