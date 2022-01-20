Controversial Teddy Roosevelt Statue Removed From Outside New York City Museum – Gadget Clock





The elimination of New York City’s controversial monument to twenty sixth U.S President Theodore Roosevelt started this week, based on the American Museum of Pure Historical past.

“The method, carried out with historic preservation specialists and authorised by a number of New York City businesses, will embrace restoration of the plaza in entrance of the Museum, which can proceed by way of the spring,” a museum spokesperson mentioned in a press release.

“The Museum is proud to proceed as the location of New York State’s official memorial to Theodore Roosevelt.”

The bronze sculpture of Roosevelt on horseback with Native American and African figures on both facet of him has gazed out throughout Central Park West from a public plot of land exterior the doorway of the American Museum of Pure Historical past since 1940.

