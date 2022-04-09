Controversy on The Kashmir Files half truth program organized in Pune Twitter war between Ashok Kumar Pandey and Vivek Agnihotri

The politics over the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is not taking its name to stop. There is often some controversy surrounding this film. Writer, historian Ashok Kumar Pandey shared a poster, in which an event has been shown to be organized on March 7. The event was organized to discuss the topic “The Kashmir Files is a half-truth”.

Sharing the poster of the program, Ashok Kumar Pandey wrote that ‘Can meet you tomorrow evening at Gandhi Bhavan in Pune, friends there.’ Responding to this, the director of the film The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri wrote that “I request the Kashmiri Pandits of Pune to go to this program and tell the complete truth to Honorable Pandey ji.”

On this tweet of Vivek Agnihotri, Ashok Kumar Pandey retorted and wrote, “Why are they so scared? You made a film. Spoken my point I will say what I understand. Then why so much trouble? I would say all the pundits should come, listen and decide whether what I am saying is right or wrong.

Responding to Ashok Kumar Pandey’s tweet and discussion on the film The Kashmir Files, filmmaker Ashok Pandit wrote that “Kashmiri Pandits in Pune approached D Kothrud police station to cancel the event on behalf of The Kashmiri Hindu community, In which there was a demand that the program to be held at Gandhi Bhavan titled ‘The Kashmir Files – One Half Truth’ should be canceled or everyone should be allowed to participate. However, all the people have been taken into custody by the police.”

Why are they so scared? You made a film. Spoken my point I will say what I understand. Then why so much trouble? I would say all the pundits should come, listen and decide whether what I am saying is right or wrong. https://t.co/OqNCNluQYX — Ashok Kumar Pandey Ashok اشوک (@Ashok_Kashmir) April 6, 2022

Now people are giving their feedback on this on social media. Amardeep Jaiswal, while replying to Ashok Kumar Pandey, wrote that “Pandey ji, many films were made on the subject of Kashmir, then did you never come to tell the truth? It is the pain of you that the propaganda which was written in the books was not exposed. Let’s assume that the film earned 250 crores by showing half-truths, if you have guts in your truth, then earn 500 crores by showing them.

#KashmiriPandits in Pune approached d Kothrud Pol Station to gv an application on behalf of d Kashmiri Hindu community fr cancellation of d program titled ‘The Kashmir Files – Ek Ardhastaya’ to b held tdy in Gandhi Bhwn , or b allwd 2 participate.

Sadly they r all detained. pic.twitter.com/qFP371U0Vf — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 7, 2022

A user named Alok Singh wrote that “Vivek Agnihotri why don’t you yourself sit in the debate, answering the questions of history and also asking questions. Now you have defamed Bhopalis, in future you yourself will be defamed. A user named Sanjay wrote that “Pandey ji! Will tell the complete truth whether there were ever Hindus in Kashmir Valley (including Pakistan Occupied) or not and if not, were the religious places of Hindus built by the Muslims before their origin? And if they were, where did they disappear?

A user named Prabhat wrote, “Vivek Agnihotri ji, why are you so irritated. You have not been called a liar, but a half-truth teller. Hear them too.” A user named Pramod Pandey wrote that “You should go and debate with Ashok ji yourself, then you will know whose research is weak and whose is factual.”