Controversy over FIFA’s proposal on future football

Atmaram Bhati

The World Cup of Football will be hosted from November 21 to December 18 this year. Football’s apex body FIFA organizes this tournament once every four years. A year before its event, two issues are in loud discussion about this. The first issue is…the duration of the event and the second is…to make the fans more entertained by increasing the half-time.

Talking about the first issue, FIFA is considering a plan to organize the World Cup every two years instead of four years. For this, on December 20, the FIFA President held a meeting of all 211 members of the organization. The main argument given behind this plan is that if it is organized every two years, then FIFA will get additional revenue of more than three trillion rupees. At the same time, this game will reach new heights. More and more sports lovers in the world will be hooked to its thrill and charm in two years instead of a long gap of four years.

The Union of European Football Association (UEFA) and the governing committee of South American football (CONMEBAL) protested against the plan and threatened to boycott the tournament. On the other hand football playing countries other than Europe and South American countries gave their opinion in support of this proposal of FIFA. Called this move a commendable suggestion for the development of football. In a survey, 85 percent of football fans in Asia favored this plan.

Evidence of this was seen in the recent Global Football Awards ceremony 2021 when PSG’s leading forward player Embape, who won the Player of the Year award in 2021, and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who won the Fan of the Year Award and Maradona Award, won FIFA’s award. Putting a question mark on this plan, he said that if the World Cup is organized in two years instead of four, then it will not only affect the quality of the game but the players will also feel mentally and physically tired.

The biggest thing was seen in support of FIFA’s proposal that when the opinion of the future football was taken from more than one lakh football fans from 140 countries, including men and women, 64 percent of the fans said that they would live for two years. I want the world cup. In these too the youth showed more interest.

Certainly, FIFA President Gianni Infantino is delighted to have the support of football fans from around the world and other countries in the world amid the outrage of European and South American nations. But the Speaker has once tried to pacify the opponents by saying that he will take a decision only after seeing the window in the international calendar.

Let’s talk about the second issue which is about increasing the time of half time. What’s the problem with football when in other sports, strategic time outs are being used to entertain the audience as much as possible and earn commercial profits? This is to say of FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFB), the governing body of football. FIFA would like to consider the suggestion of the South American Governing Body of IFB football that in the future there is a need to innovate in football to increase revenue with more interest and attractiveness.

A good option for this is to reduce the half time in matches to 25 minutes instead of 15 minutes. But many members of the IFB panel, players and knowledgeable spectators, agreed with this proposal for entertainment, but expressed concern that it would increase the risk of injury to the players as their bodies became cold and cold after a long interval of 25 minutes. will slow down. Another concern was also expressed that this will increase commercialization in the game which is not right.