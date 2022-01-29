Controversy over Shweta Tiwaris bra statement MP Home Minister sought report

‘Bigg Boss Season 4’ winner Shweta Tiwari has recently made a controversial statement during the interview, due to which she remains in discussions on social media.

Actress and ‘Bigg Boss Season 4’ winner Shweta Tiwari is often seen in the headlines on social media. Her glamorous photos and videos are seen on social media every day. At the same time, she has given a controversial statement, due to which she is becoming very viral on social media. In fact, while talking to the media, the size of the bra has been linked to God. After this statement, action can be taken against them.

Let us tell you, Shweta Tiwari had come to Bhopal on 26 January with the production team for the work of a web series related to fashion. During this, he said something in front of the media, due to which his troubles have increased. He said during the conversation ‘God is taking my bra size’. She has come in the discussion as soon as she says this. After this incident, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has termed this statement of Shweta as shameful. Along with this, the report of its investigation has also been sought from the Police Commissioner in 24 hours.

Significantly, a web series based on Shweta Tiwari’s fashion is going to be shot in Bhopal. She was giving an interview in Bhopal regarding this web series. During the interview, he jokingly said this objectionable thing. At that time everyone on the stage took this as a joke but its video started going viral on social media and people started criticizing the actress fiercely.

actress #ShwetaTiwari The statement given in Bhopal is condemnable. Bhopal Police Commissioner Makrand Deuskar has been directed to examine the facts and context and submit a report within 24 hours, on the basis of which a decision will be taken.@DGP_MP pic.twitter.com/76IzK9lqDt — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) January 27, 2022

Looking at his personal life, he has faced a lot of difficulties in his married life. Shweta was married for the first time with Raja Chaudhary. After her divorce from Raja, she married Abhinav Kohli for the second time. However, this marriage also did not last long. She lives with her children during this time. Shweta Tiwari has two children, daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh.

Talking about Shweta Tiwari’s work, she got recognition from the character of Prerna in the serial ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’. With this she has been the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 4’. Shweta has also appeared in TV shows like ‘Parvarish’, ‘Jaane Kya Baat Hui’, ‘Begusarai’. He was last seen in the TV show ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’.