Convergence Energy Services will sale cheap Electric two-wheeler via Online Platform

If you are thinking of buying an electric two-wheeler, then wait a bit. The government is going to bring its online platform to sell electric two-wheelers. Electric two-wheelers will be sold on this online platform at cheaper rates than the dealers.

Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a subsidiary of state-run Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), is going to bring this online platform. This platform will be launched in 1 month. 25 thousand battery electric two-wheelers will be purchased through EESL for sale on this platform. This number will be gradually increased to 50 thousand. Let us tell you that the central government is making many efforts to promote electric vehicles in the country. Under this, many schemes are being run by the central and state governments. This also includes subsidies.

Work is underway to make electric two-wheeler affordable: Mahua Acharya, Managing Director, CESL, while talking to Money Control said that many equipment manufacturers are showing interest in working with us. We are working towards making electric two-wheelers affordable. He said that this platform will be launched in 1 month. Only after this the retail price of the electric two-wheeler will be decided.

All Electric Mobility Solutions will be available in: Mahua said that we are currently testing the new e-commerce website. All solutions related to electric mobility will be available on this website. Our price will be less than the original manufacturers. Mahua said that after adding the schemes and subsidies of all the state and central governments, the price of electric two-wheeler will be decided.

Tender issued for purchase of 1 lakh electric three-wheelers CESL has floated a tender for buying 1 lakh electric three-wheelers on 6th August itself. Tenders have been invited from the manufacturers. These electric three-wheelers will be used as garbage dumpers, freight loaders, food and vaccine transport and passenger autos. These electric three-wheelers will be given on lease by CESL to the people willing to use these services. Old electric three-wheelers will also be sold on the new platform.

Sales of 1.44 lakh electric two-wheelers in FY 2021: According to industry data, 1.44 lakh electric two-wheelers were sold in India in FY21. There has been a decline of 5.37 percent in the sales of electric two-wheelers in 2021 as compared to the financial year 2020. In the financial year 2020, 1.57 lakh electric two-wheelers were sold.





