convert old savings account into Jan Dhan account you will get benefit of Rs 2 lakh

If you have not opened Jan Dhan account yet, then get the old account converted in it. As soon as the account is converted, you will be considered eligible to get the benefits of many government schemes.

New Delhi. In its first term, the Modi government had launched the Jan Dhan account campaign to connect all the citizens of the country with the banking system. But those who have not opened Jan Dhan account yet, now you can convert your old savings account into Jan Dhan account. There is no need to open a new account for this. For this you have to go to the branch of the bank. Here you have to fill a form and apply for RuPay card. After doing this you have to submit the form to the bank. Through this form your bank account will be converted into Jan Dhan account.

How to convert old savings account into Jan Dhan

First you go to the bank branch. After going there, fill a form and apply for Rupay card against your account. After filling the form submit it to the bank. After this your account will be converted into Jan Dhan account.

Benefits of Jan Dhan Account

1. Accident insurance cover up to Rs 2 lakh is available.

2. Life cover up to Rs.30,000, which is available on the death of the beneficiary subject to fulfillment of eligibility conditions.

3. It is easy to buy insurance, pension products through Jan Dhan account.

4. RuPay Debit Card is given to the Jan Dhan account opener from which he can withdraw money from the account or make purchases.

5. The benefits of government schemes get directly into the account.

6. Money transfer facility is available across the country.

These necessary documents will be needed

According to the PMJDY website, you can get Jan Dhan account opened through documents like passport, driving license, PAN card number, voter ID card issued by the Election Commission, MGNREGA job card signed by a state government official.

10 thousand overdraft facility

Interest is earned on deposits in Jan Dhan account. Along with this, the facility of free mobile banking is also provided. If you have a Jan Dhan account, you can withdraw an additional Rs 10,000 from your account through overdraft. But this facility is available only after proper maintenance of Jan Dhan account for few months. One of the features of the accounts opened under PMJDY is that there is no need to maintain minimum balance in it. If you want the facility of check book, then you have to maintain minimum balance.

