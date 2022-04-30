Convoy, counter-protesters clash in Portland; 1 shot fired, but no arrests



Conway drivers and counter-protesters clashed in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday as individuals began throwing objects at vehicles.

Police have reported an incident at Interstate 205’s northeast Glycan Street overpass. According to the police report, one of the protesters and counter-protosters on the highway was shot.

At 6:54 p.m., North Precinct and East Precinct officers responded to a report of a group dropping objects over Interstate 205 from the northeast Glycan Street overpass and a shot was fired, Portland Police said in a statement.

“Portland police were monitoring a protest ‘convoy’ passing through Portland and counter-protesters confronted them. Officers determined that the shooting was probably related.”

Black Life Matters truck vandalism in Portland: ‘Like a knife to the heart’

The video of the incident shows a group of about five people at the Gleason Street overpass. From a high position, they are seen throwing objects and making offensive gestures at vehicles.

The source of the gunfight was the object thrown by the police and the ensuing clash.

Portland police explained, “They have recovered evidence of a shooting but no known victim.” “A lot of officers were needed as a team of about 15 people were shouting and harassing the officers while conducting the investigation. No arrests were made immediately, but the investigation is continuing.”

There was a Black Life Matters truck Vandalism Inside Portland, Oregon Overnight last Thursday, according to a local report, set its owners above $ 50,000.

BLM Tracking Supervisor Charles Preston told FOX 12 that the initiative was launched in late 2021 to create jobs for young people and keep them out of trouble.

It is part of the Golden Opportunity Youth Association and delivers to companies such as Amazon and Western Pacific. Despite its name, it is not part of the official “Black Lives Matter” organization.

Founder Timothy Luther McNair said he and Preston parked the truck at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Thursday night. The next morning, they see that it has been vandalized and the side has been obscenely spray-painted.

Preston described the truck as “a knife to the heart.”