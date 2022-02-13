Net Worth

Cooper Kupp Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Cooper Kupp Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth
Written by admin
Cooper Kupp Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

Cooper Kupp Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What is Cooper Kupp’s net worth and salary?

Contents hide
1 What is Cooper Kupp’s net worth and salary?
2 Early Life
3 Contracts and Salary
4 Personal Life

Cooper Kupp is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $18 million. Cooper was selected as the 69th overall pick at the 2017 Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He is a wide receiver.

Early Life

Cooper Kupp was born on June 15, 1993 in Yakima, Washington. His father Craig Cupp and grandfather Jake Cupp both played briefly in the NFL. Craig Cupp was a quarterback who played one season in the NFL in 1991. Jake Cupp played in the NFL from 1964-1975.

After graduating from Davis High School in 2012, he went on to Eastern Washington University. At Eastern Washington he received the 2013 Jerry Rice Award, the 2015 Walter Payton Award and was a 2X Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year.

As stated previously, Cooper was drafted by the Rams at the 2017 NFL Draft, the 69th pick overall, in the third round of the draft.

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Contracts and Salary

Upon being drafted by the Rams, Cooper signed a 4-year $3.83 million rookie contract that included a $954,000 signing bonus. When the signing bonus was taken out, his per-season base salary in those early years was around $750,000.

In September 2020, Cooper signed a 3-year $48 million contract extension with the Rams. Out of the $48 million, $35.1 million is fully guaranteed.

READ Also  Michelle Wie Net Worth | Gadget Clock - Celebrity Net Worth

Personal Life

Cooper is a devout Christian.

He married his high school sweetheart Anna Croskrey in 2015. They welcomed their first child in July 2018 and a second child in January 2021.


#Cooper #Kupp #Net #Worth #Celebrity #Net #Worth

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Bang Si-hyuk Net Worth | Gadget Clock - Celebrity Net Worth

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment