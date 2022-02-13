Cooper Kupp Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What is Cooper Kupp’s net worth and salary?

Cooper Kupp is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $18 million. Cooper was selected as the 69th overall pick at the 2017 Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He is a wide receiver.

Early Life

Cooper Kupp was born on June 15, 1993 in Yakima, Washington. His father Craig Cupp and grandfather Jake Cupp both played briefly in the NFL. Craig Cupp was a quarterback who played one season in the NFL in 1991. Jake Cupp played in the NFL from 1964-1975.

After graduating from Davis High School in 2012, he went on to Eastern Washington University. At Eastern Washington he received the 2013 Jerry Rice Award, the 2015 Walter Payton Award and was a 2X Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year.

As stated previously, Cooper was drafted by the Rams at the 2017 NFL Draft, the 69th pick overall, in the third round of the draft.

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Contracts and Salary

Upon being drafted by the Rams, Cooper signed a 4-year $3.83 million rookie contract that included a $954,000 signing bonus. When the signing bonus was taken out, his per-season base salary in those early years was around $750,000.

In September 2020, Cooper signed a 3-year $48 million contract extension with the Rams. Out of the $48 million, $35.1 million is fully guaranteed.

Personal Life

Cooper is a devout Christian.

He married his high school sweetheart Anna Croskrey in 2015. They welcomed their first child in July 2018 and a second child in January 2021.