Cop charged with masturbating at work accused of sex assault



A California police officer who allegedly masturbated in entrance of a household was additionally accused of sexually assaulting a girl final yr, authorities mentioned.

San Jose Officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, who has been charged with touching and exposing himself whereas responding to a home disturbance name in April, was accused of drunkenly groping a girl throughout a Memorial Day social gathering at the Campbell residence of one other cop, the East Bay Occasions reported Thursday.

Jennifer Rodrigues, 25, of Menlo Park, mentioned Dominguez touched her breasts and thigh and saved doing so although she tried to rebuff him, in keeping with the newspaper, citing her June 2021 grievance.

Rodrigues and her boyfriend, Andrew Pouliot, 30, reported the alleged assault to San Jose’s Workplace of the Impartial Police Auditor, which shared the accusation with San Jose Police Division’s Inside Affairs Unit.

San Jose Officer Matthew Dominguez is accused of exposing himself to a household. County of Santa Clara

Campbell police then investigated the declare, however Santa Clara County prosecutors declined to file legal prices, the East Bay Occasions reported.

“It’s simply tremendous disappointing that they don’t wish to do something about it,” Rodrigues instructed the newspaper. “The truth that they threw my case apart and don’t even have the guts to name and focus on it … it makes me really feel like they don’t care about girls going by this. I deserve compassion and respect as another sufferer.”

Rodrigues, who instructed investigators she needed to press prices within the alleged assault, mentioned she hadn’t heard from cops practically a yr after submitting her preliminary grievance. She solely realized that the probe had concluded with out prices towards Dominguez when reached by the outlet, in keeping with the report.

“They hadn’t actually requested another follow-up questions or up to date us and now sadly, there are extra victims,” Rodrigues mentioned. “It simply made me mad as a result of these individuals didn’t must undergo that.”

Dominguez, a four-year police veteran, is at present on administrative go away after being charged with masturbating throughout an April 21 home disturbance name involving a “mentally in poor health member of the family” who was being violent.

“Proof reveals that after initiating the investigation, Dominguez despatched the opposite officers away to find the topic,” in keeping with the Santa Clara County District Legal professional’s Workplace. “Shortly thereafter, Dominguez touched himself in entrance of two feminine relations. Subsequent to this, Dominguez uncovered himself to the mom.”

If convicted, Dominguez faces as much as a yr in jail and should register as a sex offender. He doesn’t have an legal professional listed and makes an attempt to achieve him Thursday have been unsuccessful, the East Bay Occasions reported.