COPA AMERICA 2021: Lionel Messi will not take rest even after taking Argentina to the last-8, keep an eye on this big record

Argentina has already secured its place in the quarter-finals of the Copa America football tournament. Despite this, Lionel Messi, standing on the threshold of making the record of playing the most matches for his country, does not want to take rest. Argentine captain Lionel Messi and star player Sergio Aguero are among the players named by coach Lionel Scoloni for their Group A final against Bolivia.

Thirty-four-year-old Lionel Messi has played 147 matches for Argentina so far. He is on equal footing with Javier Mascherano. As soon as he enters the match against Bolivia, the record of playing the most matches for his country will be in the name of Lionel Messi. Argentina are at the top of their group with seven points. It is followed by Paraguay (six), Chile (five) and Uruguay (four). Bolivia is yet to open an account. He is already out of the race for the quarter finals.

Argentina coach Lionel Scoloni confirmed at a news conference on Sunday that both Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero will take part in the final group game of the Copa America 2021, starting Monday. La Albiceleste (Nickname for La Albiceleste, Argentina) has already secured a place in the next round. For this reason it was suggested that Messi could be rested in the match against Bolivia.

Meanwhile, according to Marca’s report, Lionel Messi and Barcelona have reportedly agreed to new terms. This means that Barcelona has extended the contract with the Argentine star footballer for two years. The previous six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future was in jeopardy, with only two days left for his contract with Barcelona to expire.

Messi and Barcelona have had a relationship since the age of 14

Lionel Messi started playing football at the age of 6 with the ‘Newells Old Boys Club’ of Rosario. Messi’s first coach was his father. His grandmother has also been a great influence on Messi’s game. Messi’s grandmother used to accompany him to training every day.

When Messi was 10 years old, his family learned that he was suffering from ‘growth hormone deficiency’. If he was not treated soon, Messi’s body would have stopped growing. The treatment of this disease was very expensive. It was not possible for his family to bear the expenses of his illness.

Barcelona was very impressed with Messi’s game. Barcelona decided to add Messi to their club. He covered the entire cost of Messi’s treatment. Messi was just 14 when he was first signed for Barcelona. In a hurry, he was signed the first deal on a tissue paper.