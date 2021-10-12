Copa America: Lionel Messi bags first international trophy; Argentina’s 13-year wait is over, won the Copa-America for the 15th time

Messi won several titles with Barcelona, ​​but despite reaching the finals of the Copa America in 2007, 2015 and 2016, his team had to face defeat every time. Now his team has good memories of Markana Stadium.

Copa America 2021 Final: Lionel Messi’s Argentina defeated defending champions Brazil 1-0 on Saturday night to win the Copa America Cup trophy. This is the first time since 1993 that Argentina has won the Copa America trophy. Argentina has won the Copa America Cup title for the 15th time.

With this victory, his 13-year-long title drought also ended. Argentina won their last international title on 23 August 2008. He then won the gold medal in the Beijing Olympics by defeating Nigeria 1-0. Argentina also won football gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Prior to that he had won the Copa America in 1993 and the International Cup of Nations in the same year.

Overall, this is his 22nd international title. Argentina has won the FIFA World Cup twice, Olympic gold twice and the Pan American Championship, the International Cup of Nations and the FIFA Confederations Cup once each.

This title also ended Messi’s long wait of more than 16 years. Messi has won the Senior International trophy for the first time in his career of 16 years. He got his first international title win after 151 matches.

Messi had tears in his eyes after the match. He got down on his knees and covered his face with his hands. After this most of the teammates ran towards him to celebrate and threw him in the air.

During the prize distribution ceremony, Messi kissed the trophy and then raised it in the air. However, Messi must be concerned that he could not perform as effectively in the final as in the previous matches in the tournament.

He scored four goals and helped score five goals during the tournament. Messi got a great chance to score in the 88th minute. He just had to hit the Brazilian goalkeeper, but Ederson stopped him.

Angel Di Maria scored the only goal of the match in the 22nd minute at the Maracan Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Rodrigo de Paul gives a long pass towards Maria.

The 33-year-old veteran striker took advantage of poor defending from left back Raina Lodi and took possession of the ball. After this, scoring goalkeeper Ederson gave Argentina the lead.

Neymar tried to level Brazil with a beautiful dribble and a pass, but the hosts’ striker was barely able to trouble Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

Coach Tite’s Brazil team had won the last five matches of the Copa America and scored in all. It was only the third goal against Brazil in the tournament.

King Leo Messi!!! The greatest there was, the greatest there is, the greatest there will ever be!!!! #messi He literally carried Argentina Messi #GOAT pic.twitter.com/Pa97hgdVMm — Anderson (@andieobekpa) July 11, 2021

The team now has fond memories of the Maracan stadium, where Argentina lost to Germany in the final of the 2014 World Cup. Messi announced his retirement five years ago after missing a shot in the Copa America Cup and tie-breaker against Chile.

However, Messi changed his decision due to pressure from sponsors and repeated requests from the Argentine Football Federation. Despite this, he could not get the title for his team in the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 Copa America.