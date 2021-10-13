COPA AMERICA: Pele’s magic of Lionel Messi in Brazil, creates history; Argentina will take on Ecuador in the quarter-finals

Argentine star footballer Lionel Messi created history in Pele’s country Brazil in the early hours of Tuesday (29 June 2021). He became the footballer who played the most international matches for his country. Messi achieved this feat in the Copa America match against Bolivia in Cuiaba.

Messi also scored two goals in his team’s 4-1 win on this occasion. Also did an Assist. Papu Gómez scored the first goal for Argentina in the sixth minute. Messi converted a penalty in the 33rd minute. Then scored a beautiful field goal in the 42nd minute. Irvin Saavedra scored for Bolivia in the 60th minute, but Lautaro Martínez scored in the 65th minute to give Argentina a three-goal lead again.

This was the 34-year-old footballer Lionel Messi’s 148th match for Argentina. He broke the record held by retired defender Javier Mascherano. His two goals ensured Argentina their top spot in Group A. They will take on Ecuador in the quarter-finals on Saturday. Messi played his first match for Argentina against Hungary in 2005. He was sent off the middle for hitting his opponent with an elbow in this friendly match.

Messi, who plays for Barcelona, ​​currently has 75 international goals to his name. He is close to breaking the South American record. Pele scored 77 goals for Brazil. Pele tops the South American list. Not only this, Messi can also equal the record of playing most matches in Copa America. Messi has played 31 matches so far, while the record is in the name of Sergio Livingstone of Chile (34 matches).

Meanwhile, Uruguay defeated Paraguay 1–0 in Rio de Janeiro to reach the quarter-finals of the Copa America football tournament. Uruguay finished second in Group A of the tournament. With this result, Chile will now face defending champions and hosts Brazil in the next leg.

Now on Saturday, Argentina will face Ecuador, while Uruguay will face Colombia. The winning teams of these matches will face each other in the semi-finals. On Friday, Brazil and Chile and Paraguay and Peru will face each other in the quarterfinals. The winners of these two matches will face each other in the semi-finals.

In the Uruguay-Paraguay match, Edison Cavani scored a penalty in the 21st minute. It was the only goal of the match. If Uruguay had lost this match, it would have faced Brazil. Paraguay had already secured its place in the knockouts.