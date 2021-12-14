Cops – Gadget Clock





Police are looking for a man who punched a 22-year-old subway rider in the face, then shoved him to the trackbed at Brooklyn’s Atlantic Avenue station during Monday’s morning rush, authorities say.

The victim fractured his left arm and wrist in the fall just before 9 a.m. He also suffered lacerations to his left knee and bruising to his right knee, police said.

The 22-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Cops say the suspect fled on a northbound Q train after the attack. It wasn’t clear what provoked it.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information on him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.