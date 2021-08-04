Cori Bush Galvanized a Revolt Over Evictions

As her colleagues boarded the plane to return home for a seven-week summer vacation, she took a page from her activist years and did the only thing she could think of: she took grabbed an orange sleeping bag, grabbed a lawn chair, and started what turned into a 24-hour sit-in on the steps of the United States Capitol that galvanized a full-fledged progressive revolt.

She stayed put – in the rain, cold and brutal summer heat – until Tuesday, when President Biden, under increasing pressure from the group of Mrs. Bush and President Nancy Pelosi, abruptly gave in and announced a new 60-day federal moratorium on evictions covering areas invaded by the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Although Mr Biden reiterated his administration’s fears that the ban would go against the courts, it was a stark reversal for his team, designed to give state and local governments time. distribute billions of dollars in federal rent assistance that has yet to be paid. outside.

“My brain couldn’t figure out how we were supposed to go,” Ms. Bush said in an interview on Wednesday, recounting the months she spent 20 years ago living in a 1996 Ford Explorer. “I had it. feeling like you’re sitting in that car – like, “Who’s speaking for me?” Is it because I deserve it? ‘ “

Furious that the White House had tried to wreak political havoc on Congress, Pelosi had forcefully fought her own battle, quietly activating the levers of power available to influential political operators in Washington. She spoke directly with Mr Biden and issued uncompromising statements urging him to use the executive branch to unilaterally extend the moratorium, despite the risk of an unfavorable court ruling. Congress, she said, simply did not have the voices to resolve the issue.

But it was Mrs Bush, using the tactics of a street organizer – alongside other progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York and Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts, who joined her camp – who drove the problem. into national consciousness and refused to let it go. They have garnered huge social media followers, media attention keen to cover conflicts within parties, and direct confrontations with party leaders to shame them into finding a solution.