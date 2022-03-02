Cori Bush sends message to Biden with State of the Union outfit



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Rep. Corey Bush, D-Mo., An outspoken member of the Progressive House “Squad” who, in an effort to protect the police, hopes to draw President Biden’s attention to his State of the Union address in his preferred dress.

“My state of the Union fit,” Bush wrote in a tweet, featuring a picture of a congressional woman in a red T-shirt with the number 18,000 written on it.

‘Squad’ Dames binds silent democratic socialists, blaming DSA for Russian invasion of Ukraine

“So many people whose apologies are sitting in a backlog are waiting for OPOTUS to review,” Bush said of the numbers. “Delaying justice means denying justice. President Biden, we beg you: start pardoning now.”

Last year, during an appearance on CBS News, Bush said “the police have to be defending” and the public has to “suck it up.” Faced with criticism, Bush appeared on CNN where he defended his remarks, claiming that others in Congress were not “fighting to save black lives” before his arrival.

“Because it wasn’t fixed before I came here, then come to me and say, ‘You’re the cause of our problems.’ No, the reason we have these problems is because those who were in power and those who could have solved this problem before have not done it now and it has cost lives, “he said at the time.

Last month, Bush was again forced to defend his remarks when some questioned whether the message would go to his party before the midterm elections.

“I always say [fellow Democrats]”If you had all done it right before I got here, I wouldn’t have had to say that,” Bush told Axios.

Bush, who spent more than $ 130,000 on personal security services over a six-month period last year, said the party needed to do better to explain to voters what it meant to “defend the police,” arguing that there could be some funding. Advance social services are well spent.

The Missouri Democrat also dismissed concerns about the Democrats losing this year’s election, saying Biden should be blamed for the party’s failure to pass sweeping reforms such as the Build Back Better Act.

The White House, along with Press Secretary Jane Sackie, has repeatedly sought to distance itself from Bush’s “protect the police.” Announced last year Disagree with the “majority of Democrats”.

Contrary to Bush’s own beliefs, Biden is expected to speak of a nationwide uprising Violent crime And he will speak again against defending the police during his speeches in Congress and America on Tuesday night.

Michael Lee and Jessica Chasmar of Gadget Clock contributed to this article.