Cornelia Oberlander, a Farsighted Landscape Architect, Dies at 99

“She was a panorama architect who studied housing, who studied cities,” the structure critic Paul Goldberger wrote of Ms. Oberlander in 2019, when the Cultural Landscape Basis established an award in her identify. Her life, he continued, “was deeply intertwined with the rising presence of the fashionable motion in the USA after which in Canada, and whose complete profession has been a rebuke to those that could be so foolhardy as to suppose that the design of panorama is principally a matter of choosing vegetation.”

Cornelia Ann Hahn was born on June 20, 1921, in Mülheim-an-der-Ruhr, Germany, the oldest of three daughters in a rich and socially aware household. Her father, Franz Hahn, was an engineer within the household’s metal enterprise, based by a great-grandfather of Cornelia’s, and later a administration marketing consultant; her mom, Beate (Jastrow) Hahn, was a horticulturist and youngsters’s ebook writer. Cornelia grew up in Düsseldorf and Berlin. Her father was killed in an avalanche in 1933 whereas snowboarding.

With the Nazis rising to energy within the Thirties, Cornelia, like so many different Jewish kids, was forbidden to attend her faculty. The household’s passports had been taken away, as was the metal enterprise that was the supply of their wealth. Their butler started to cover his personal cash beneath a rug for the household in order that it’d assist them ought to they escape. They had been lastly in a position to flee in late 1938, two weeks after Kristallnacht, the Nazi pogrom towards Jews, with the assistance of Geoffrey Lawrence, a British decide and household buddy who would go on to supervise the Nuremberg trials.